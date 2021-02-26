Ben Affleck Credits Jennifer Garner Divorce for Making Him Better Actor

WENN Celebrity

The 'Justice League' actor claims his divorce from the 'Elektra' actress, whom he shares three children with, has played a part in teaching him to be a better actor.

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck has credited his divorce from Jennifer Garner with making him a better actor.

The screen star split from Jennifer - with whom he shares three children - in 2018, after 13 years of marriage. The pair now successfully co-parent their kids, and have remained friends, and Ben told The Hollywood Reporter that the marriage split, and other life events, have all contributed to his stellar performance in "The Way Back".

"For me the movie was much more about the fact that - whether it's having lived enough years having seen enough ups and downs having had children and divorce having experienced a lot of different things - I'm at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me. I'm not good enough to just invent it from whole cloth, you know?" he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Growing older and having had more intense and meaningful personal experiences has made acting much more interesting for me and in turn made me drawn to the kinds of movies that are about people who are flawed. I didn't have to do research for the alcoholism aspect of the movie - that was covered."

Ben also reflected on how the cinema and movie industry has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic, and told the publication he doesn't see things going back to "normal" once the vaccination drive is completed worldwide.

"The business was changing a lot already," he mused. "Dramas were largely going away theatrically, having to do with competition from extraordinary stuff on streaming services, being hard to price, and the expense of getting adults out of the house on weekends. Now people have been taught that they can just watch at home and that's fine, so I think it'll be very hard to get those kinds of movies back in theatres."