Singer Peter Yarrow Sued for Allegedly Raping Underage Girl in Hotel
The Peter, Paul and Mary member has been slapped with a lawsuit as he's accused of grooming and sexually assaulting an underage girl in a hotel room in New York.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Folk singer Peter Yarrow has been hit with allegations he raped an underage girl in a New York hotel back in 1969.

The alleged victim filed her lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday (24Feb21) under the Child Victims Act, claiming that she'd met Yarrow several times at his performances with his Peter, Paul and Mary bandmates.

She alleges Yarrow "took an interest in her" and began acting in what she thought was a "paternal way," the lawsuit claims, without realising that the singer was actually "grooming" her.

Eventually, she ran away from her home in Minnesota and met Yarrow at a hotel in New York's Lower East Side, where she claims he raped her.

"The next day, Yarrow bought (her) a plane ticket back home to St. Paul, Minnesota, and he told her to leave," the suit continues.

The alleged victim has been "suffering the effects of Yarrow's rape ever since," her lawyers claimed. She's seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Yarrow - who has yet to comment on the latest allegations - has a criminal conviction for "taking indecent liberties" with a 14-year-old girl in a hotel room in Washington D.C. in 1970.

The rape allegation against Peter Yarrow came a few days after news broke out that French actor Gerard Depardieu was formally charged with rape.


The "Green Card" star, 72, is accused of sexually assaulting a young actress at his Paris apartment in 2018 when she was 22.

Other men accused of sexual assault in the entertainment industry include the likes of Harvey Weinstein, James Franco, Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Danny Masterson, and Cuba Gooding Jr.

