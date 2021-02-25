NHS Boss Cautions Against Gwyneth Paltrow's COVID-19 Healing Regime

Instagram Celebrity

In response to the GOOP founder's recommendation of 'intuitive fasting,' the national medical director for NHS England advises people to 'apply serious science' in dealing with lingering symptoms.

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow's advice is once again put in question. The actress recently opened up about her lingering symptoms from COVID-19 and how she deals with it by following a "functional medicine practitioner's" recommendation of "intuitive fasting." But an expert in the field has countered her claims.

In response to the Oscar-winning actress' blog post, Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England said, "In the last few days I see Gwyneth Paltrow is unfortunately suffering from the effects of Covid." He then addressed her healing regime, "We wish her well, but some of the solutions she's recommending are really not the solutions we'd recommend in the NHS."

Stephen went on advising COVID survivors on the right way to deal with lingering symptoms. "We need to take long Covid seriously and apply serious science," he said, before reminding people with influence to use their platforms wisely, "All influencers who use social media have a duty of responsibility and a duty of care around that. Like the virus, misinformation carries across borders and it mutates and it evolves. So I think YouTube and other social media platforms have a real responsibility and opportunity here."

Earlier February, Gwyneth opened up in a post on her lifestyle website GOOP that she's still suffering from long-tail fatigue and brain fog after she tested positive for coronavirus "early on" in the pandemic. "I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body," she wrote.

Turning to "one of the smartest experts" she knows in "this space," she has been following Dr. Will Cole's recommendation of "intuitive fasting." She explained, "It's keto and plant-based but flexible (I've been having fish and a few other meats), and I fast until 11 A.M. every day. Now, I'm accustomed to cleanses-like the straight-up six-day bone broth cleanse from OWL Venice I did in January."

The 48-year-old additionally said she has been taking supplements "in service of a healthier gut." She added, "I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing."