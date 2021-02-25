 
 

NHS Boss Cautions Against Gwyneth Paltrow's COVID-19 Healing Regime

NHS Boss Cautions Against Gwyneth Paltrow's COVID-19 Healing Regime
Instagram
Celebrity

In response to the GOOP founder's recommendation of 'intuitive fasting,' the national medical director for NHS England advises people to 'apply serious science' in dealing with lingering symptoms.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow's advice is once again put in question. The actress recently opened up about her lingering symptoms from COVID-19 and how she deals with it by following a "functional medicine practitioner's" recommendation of "intuitive fasting." But an expert in the field has countered her claims.

In response to the Oscar-winning actress' blog post, Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England said, "In the last few days I see Gwyneth Paltrow is unfortunately suffering from the effects of Covid." He then addressed her healing regime, "We wish her well, but some of the solutions she's recommending are really not the solutions we'd recommend in the NHS."

Stephen went on advising COVID survivors on the right way to deal with lingering symptoms. "We need to take long Covid seriously and apply serious science," he said, before reminding people with influence to use their platforms wisely, "All influencers who use social media have a duty of responsibility and a duty of care around that. Like the virus, misinformation carries across borders and it mutates and it evolves. So I think YouTube and other social media platforms have a real responsibility and opportunity here."

  See also...

Earlier February, Gwyneth opened up in a post on her lifestyle website GOOP that she's still suffering from long-tail fatigue and brain fog after she tested positive for coronavirus "early on" in the pandemic. "I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body," she wrote.

Turning to "one of the smartest experts" she knows in "this space," she has been following Dr. Will Cole's recommendation of "intuitive fasting." She explained, "It's keto and plant-based but flexible (I've been having fish and a few other meats), and I fast until 11 A.M. every day. Now, I'm accustomed to cleanses-like the straight-up six-day bone broth cleanse from OWL Venice I did in January."

The 48-year-old additionally said she has been taking supplements "in service of a healthier gut." She added, "I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing."

You can share this post!

Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl Ad 'Unpaused' After DUI Charges Against Him Are Dropped

'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Advises Mom Teresa to Apologize to Jackie Over 'Sh***y' Cheating Rumors
Related Posts
Gwyneth Paltrow Deemed 'Narcissist' After Claiming She Started Face Mask Trend

Gwyneth Paltrow Deemed 'Narcissist' After Claiming She Started Face Mask Trend

Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lingering Symptoms After Having COVID-19 'Early On' in Pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lingering Symptoms After Having COVID-19 'Early On' in Pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow Marks Valentine's Day by Launching Goop Vibrator

Gwyneth Paltrow Marks Valentine's Day by Launching Goop Vibrator

Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candle Explodes in Woman's Home

Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candle Explodes in Woman's Home

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy