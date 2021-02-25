'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Advises Mom Teresa to Apologize to Jackie Over 'Sh***y' Cheating Rumors

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider's beef has involved the former's daughter Gia Giudice, but the latter appears to have a bigger heart when it comes to this matter. In a new episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" which aired on Wednesday, February 24, the ladies headed to Lake George but Jackie skipped the outing due to the drama.

During the cast's trip Teresa told the other Housewives why she was so upset with Jackie, adding that Gia told her to apologize to Jackie. Teresa couldn't understand why her daughter suggested that considering the fact that Jackie used an analogy about Gia doing coke to get her point across during their argument.

In flashback footage, Gia told her mom, "You're upset because she said something about me. She's upset because you said something about her marriage. Not for nothing." Gia referred to Teresa going around saying that Jackie's husband was cheating on her.

"If you went about it in a sh***y way that upset her, then you should apologize because I'm sure you weren't happy when cheating rumors were going on about you and dad. If you upset her, say sorry," Gia added.

Prior to this, Gia reacted to her being inserted in the feud between Teresa and Jackie, who got into a fight in the explosive season 11 premiere of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey". "Gia is a wonderful, smart, strong and beautiful human being and what was done to her tonight was wrong on so many levels," Appian Entertainment's Karianne Fischbach, her mom's business manager, wrote on Wednesday, February 17.

"For a grown a** 'I'm so so smart I'm lawyer' woman to bring Gia's name into an argument & place an accusation with such a weighted consequence is inconceivable. I cannot fathom what would [possess] someone to create a false narrative that could have severe consequences for the innocent party involved, a 19-year-old at the time who was in no way involved in anything. what the cast members choose to do to each other is the nature of the reality TV beast, this was to [SIC] far," the post continued to read.

Concluding the post, Karianne wrote, "I hope apologies are made & I hope family sticks together on this one. I'd have a hard time support friend who did that to my niece, #justsayin."