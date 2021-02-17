Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lingering Symptoms After Having COVID-19 'Early On' in Pandemic

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actress opens up about having tested positive for coronavirus and dealing with the long-lasting symptoms, including 'fatigue and brain fog.'

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow has had her fair share of dealing with coronavirus. The actress has just revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 sometimes in the past and is still suffering from the lingering symptoms.

The "Shakespeare in Love" star opened up about the long-lasting symptoms she's experienced after her bout with COVID-19 in a new post on her lifestyle website GOOP. While she didn't reveal the exact timeline, she said she had the virus "early on" in the pandemic.

"I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog," she wrote in the Tuesday, February 16 post. "I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual."

Gwyneth shared she has since followed "a protocol" that the doctor "outlines in his forthcoming book, 'Intuitive Fasting'." She explained, "It's keto and plant-based but flexible (I've been having fish and a few other meats), and I fast until 11 A.M. every day. Now, I'm accustomed to cleanses-like the straight-up six-day bone broth cleanse from OWL Venice I did in January."

On how the flexible diet has influenced her eating habits, the Oscar winner said, "So I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic. I've even found a great sugar-free kimchi (Madge's vegan daikon kimchi-it's amazing) and a sugar-free kombucha, and I've been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes."

Additionally, Gwyneth has been taking supplements "in service of a healthier gut." She continued sharing, "Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing."

She added, "A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy-and makes me want to double down on skin care even more." Concluding her blog post with a message of positivity, she wrote, "Let's make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!"