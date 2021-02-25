Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Getting Married to Ryan Sweeting in 'Six Seconds'

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

AceShowbiz - "The Big Bang Theory" plays such a big role in Kaley Cuoco's life as several big moments happened while she was starring on the long-running comedy show. In an interview with Variety, the actress joked that she hardly remembered what her life was like before the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom.

"Oh, my God, I don't remember my life before this show!" she shared. "And I went through a divorce on the show," she added. "The Flight Attendant" star later referred to her abbreviated first marriage to Ryan Sweeting, saying, "We got married in, like, six seconds."

Kaley and Ryan tied the knot on December 31, 2013 after three months of dating. Their marriage unfortunately didn't last long as the actress filed for divorce in September 2015, after just 21 months of marriage.

During the interview, Kaley, who is now married to Karl Cook, also revealed how she felt blindsided when she found out that "The Big Band Theory" would end after season 12. She said that when the production on season 12 started, everyone was summoned to co-creator Chuck Lorre's office. Kaley and her co-star Johnny Galecki thought that was going to be a discussion about a 13th season. "Did we want to do it? And we really did. How do I want to say this and make sure I say it correctly? Jim Parsons said, 'I don’t think I can continue on.' "

"And I was so shocked that I was literally like, 'Continue on with what?' " she recalled. "Like, I didn't even know what he was talking about. I looked at Chuck: 'Wow. I thought we were -- I'm so blown away right now.' " According to Kaley, Chuck then said, "We're all for one, one for all. And we're not going to do this without the whole team." Eventually, Kaley revealed that it "was the one thing we all agreed on -- we came in together, we go out together."