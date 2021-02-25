 
 

Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Getting Married to Ryan Sweeting in 'Six Seconds'

Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Getting Married to Ryan Sweeting in 'Six Seconds'
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

During a new interview, Kaley, who is now married to Karl Cook, also reveals how she felt blindsided when she found out that 'The Big Band Theory' would end after season 12.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Big Bang Theory" plays such a big role in Kaley Cuoco's life as several big moments happened while she was starring on the long-running comedy show. In an interview with Variety, the actress joked that she hardly remembered what her life was like before the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom.

"Oh, my God, I don't remember my life before this show!" she shared. "And I went through a divorce on the show," she added. "The Flight Attendant" star later referred to her abbreviated first marriage to Ryan Sweeting, saying, "We got married in, like, six seconds."

  See also...

Kaley and Ryan tied the knot on December 31, 2013 after three months of dating. Their marriage unfortunately didn't last long as the actress filed for divorce in September 2015, after just 21 months of marriage.

During the interview, Kaley, who is now married to Karl Cook, also revealed how she felt blindsided when she found out that "The Big Band Theory" would end after season 12. She said that when the production on season 12 started, everyone was summoned to co-creator Chuck Lorre's office. Kaley and her co-star Johnny Galecki thought that was going to be a discussion about a 13th season. "Did we want to do it? And we really did. How do I want to say this and make sure I say it correctly? Jim Parsons said, 'I don’t think I can continue on.' "

"And I was so shocked that I was literally like, 'Continue on with what?' " she recalled. "Like, I didn't even know what he was talking about. I looked at Chuck: 'Wow. I thought we were -- I'm so blown away right now.' " According to Kaley, Chuck then said, "We're all for one, one for all. And we're not going to do this without the whole team." Eventually, Kaley revealed that it "was the one thing we all agreed on -- we came in together, we go out together."

You can share this post!

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Has First Girls' Night Out After Filing for Divorce From Kanye West
Related Posts
Kaley Cuoco Vows to Thank Her Retired Showjumping Horse With Brand New Life

Kaley Cuoco Vows to Thank Her Retired Showjumping Horse With Brand New Life

Kaley Cuoco Spills on 'Crazy Night' That Keeps Her From Drinking Sake Ever Again

Kaley Cuoco Spills on 'Crazy Night' That Keeps Her From Drinking Sake Ever Again

Kaley Cuoco Denies Feuding With Margot Robbie Over Harley Quinn Projects

Kaley Cuoco Denies Feuding With Margot Robbie Over Harley Quinn Projects

Kaley Cuoco Mourning the Loss of Her Dog

Kaley Cuoco Mourning the Loss of Her Dog

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy