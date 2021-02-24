 
 

Kim Kardashian Plays Olivia Rodrigo's Breakup Anthem Amid Kanye West Divorce

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star takes to Instagram Story to share a series of clips of herself driving past windmills on the highway listening to 'Driver's License'.

  • Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian could be using Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthem to ride out her split from Kanye West. Just days after she was reported to have filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed on social media that she was listening to "Driver's License" during a trip.

On Monday, February 22, the 40-year-old TV personality shared on Instagram Story a series of clips of herself driving past windmills on the highway while listening to the sad song. The clip began with the lyrics, "And all my friends are tired/ Of hearing how much I miss you, but/ I kinda feel sorry for them/ 'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do, yeah."

"Today I drove through the suburbs/ And pictured I was driving home to you/ And I know we weren't perfect/ But I've never felt this way for no one, oh/ And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay, now that I'm gone," the track continued playing in the background. "I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me."

The footage came just days after Kim's attorney, Laura Wasser, was said to have submitted the papers to make the couple's separation legal. TMZ reported that the SKIMS founder is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.

Despite the split, the older sister of Khloe Kardashian and the "Stronger" MC were unveiled to have been committed to co-parent their four young children together. They allegedly would also be holding onto their prenuptial agreement, and are already working on a property settlement.

On how Kanye took Kim's divorce filing, he was uncovered to have sought "counselors and advisors to help him through this spot." A source close to the rapper further told PEOPLE that the current situation is "rough for him, and he isn't happy, but he's resigned to reality." On February 23, he was spotted in public for the first time, visiting his Yeezy Academy in Los Angeles without his wedding ring.

