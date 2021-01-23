Maria Bakalova Almost Snubbed 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' Because It's 'So Fake'

Amazon Studios Movie

The Bulgarian actress, who raked in numerous accolades for her role in the second 'Borat' movie, almost missed out Sacha Baron Cohen's movie because she thought it's not legit.

Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Red hot awards favourite Maria Bakalova auditioned for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" as a joke because she was convinced the project was "so fake."

The Bulgarian actress has received more than 20 award nominations for her role as young journalist Tutar Sagdiyev in Brit Sacha Baron Cohen's acclaimed follow up to 2006 comedy "Borat", and she's already notched at least 10 wins.

She feels a little silly now because she was convinced the film project wasn't "legit" when she tried out.

"It was basically a friend of mine (who) told me, 'They are researching for a lead actress for a big project Hollywood movie', and I was like, 'Oh no, that sounds so fake, it's not even possible (sic),' " she laughed during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

But when she found herself with a spare couple of hours one day, she decided to record a self-taped audition on her phone just in case the job was for real and a few hours later, she heard back from the film's producers who tried to set up a video call with her to discuss the movie.

But when she grabbed her phone she had no signal to make the connection, and had to turn to the producers of a production she was working on for help. "I asked my producers and directors to drive me to the nearest city... and then I catch a little bit of wifi (sic)," she explained.