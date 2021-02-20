 
 

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Shortly after it was uncovered that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has filed legal papers to end their marriage, the 'Stronger' rapper is said to have 'resigned to reality' about the matter.

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is seeking help to cope with his separation from Kim Kardashian. Shortly after it was uncovered that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has submitted the divorce papers to end their nearly seven years of marriage, the "Stronger" rapper was said to have sought help from counselors and advisors.

"Kanye is seeing counselors and advisors to help him through this spot," a source close to the MC revealed to PEOPLE. The source went on to add that the current situation is "rough for him, and he isn't happy, but he's resigned to reality."

"He knew it was coming, but that doesn't make it any easier... This is a somber day for him," the so-called insider further commented on Kim's divorce filing. Speaking on how Kanye took the marriage breakdown, the source noted, "It's as amicable as possible, but amicable doesn't mean joyful or ideal. It just means that they're being adults about the whole thing."

News about Kanye getting some counseling came shortly after Kim's attorney, Laura Wasser, was reported to have filed legal documents to make the couple's separation legal. TMZ uncovered that the reality star is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.

Kanye and Kim are said to have been committed to co-parent their four young children together. They allegedly would be sticking to their prenuptial agreement, and are already working on a property settlement.

The SKIMS founder and the "Famous" rapper" have been plagued with divorce rumors for months. On what prompted the crack in their marriage, a source told Page Six that the TV personality "was done" after having tried her best to help her husband deal with his mental health issues.

"This divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot," the insider added at that time. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s**t, and she's just had enough of it."

