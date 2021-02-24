Tom Holland Blames His Fit of Giggles for Failing 'Star Wars' Audition

Instagram Movie

Admitting that he was once vying for John Boyega's role of Finn, the 'Spider-Man' star recalls losing his cool in front of casting directors while trying to act with a woman playing a drone.

Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Holland missed out on a role in "Star Wars" because he giggled all the way through his audition.

The Brit was "four or five auditions in" for the part of Finn when he lost his cool in front of casting directors, while trying to act with a woman playing a drone.

"I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone," Tom tells Backstage. "So I was doing all of this, like, 'We gotta get back to the ship!' And she was going, 'Bleep, bloop. bloop, bleep, bloop.' "

"I just couldn't stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they're called. I obviously didn't get the part. That wasn't my best moment."

John Boyega eventually landed the role of Finn.

Holland, who went on to land the role of Spider-Man, admits the "Star Wars" audition wasn't his only nightmare try-out.

"I've read the wrong lines at the wrong audition before," Tom shares.

In the same interview, Holland admits he used to pull a little trick to draw more attention from casting directors during his early days of audition. "I would get something really wrong in the first take in the room, so that the casting director would be like, 'You should try and do it a little bit more like this.' And then I would do it how I'd actually planned on doing it, and it would show them that I was really good at taking direction," he reacalls. "That's a little trick that I used to do, just to kind of show people that I was malleable and able to work with others."