Erica Mena Calls Out 'Selfish' Safaree for Threatening to Walk Away From Their Marriage

Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena has called out Safaree Samuels for airing out their supposed marital woe. The 33-year-old mother of two has fired back at her husband after he called marriage one of his "biggest mistakes" and appeared to be threatening divorce.

Out of the blue, Safaree tweeted on Tuesday, February 23, "I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again." He added, "I'm walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb s**t. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!"

Noticing his tweet, Erica quickly responded by branding him "the most selfish" and "inconsiderate person." She wrote back to her husband, "Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in."

"I absolutely agree with you on this," she sarcastically said, before uttering her real opinion, "You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!"

In a follow-up tweet, Erica hinted that she's decided to focus on the positive things instead of engaging in online back-and-forth with Safaree. "out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman," she wrote, "I'm going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn't my thing."

It's unclear what prompted Safaree to post the said tweet, but this isn't his first time threatening his wife with a divorce. Back in November 2020, he posted on Instagram a picture of him posing in front of their house, which he tagged as a "divorce court." He went on declaring in the caption, "Bachelor!! Ending 2020 right!!"

He later regretted it though, as he publicly apologized to Erica. "A man is nothing without his family," he pledged his love for his family. Retracting his previous statement about his "bachelor" status, he clarified, "Im not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there."

Safaree and Erica got married in October 2019 and welcomed their first child together in February 2020. She also has a 12-year-old son, King Conde, from her previous relationship with video director and rapper Raul Conde.