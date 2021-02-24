Disney Plus Launches Adult Streaming Platform With Parental Controls

Facebook TV

Chiefs of the video on-demand service have introduced Disney Plus with Star in Singapore, and will expand the roll out to Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea later in 2021.

Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Disney+ chiefs have made good on a promise to bring more adult programming to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada by introducing streaming platform Star - and they're adding new parental controls to stop kids accessing it.

The bosses also launched a new service called Disney+ with Star in Singapore, and will expand the roll out to Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea later this year (2021).

Disney+, which was launched in November, 2019, is now available in multiple territories.

More than 35 brand new productions from Disney Television Studios will launch on Star during its first year of operation, including first-run TV series. Among the shows scheduled are "Love, Simon" spin-off "Love, Victor", animated adult sitcom "Solar Opposites" - co-created by "Rick and Morty" visionaries Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan - and sibling drama series "Helstrom".

"Disney+ has touched the lives of nearly a hundred million people around the globe by providing a home for exceptional storytelling from the beloved brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and today's launch of the Star-branded international general entertainment offering marks an exciting expansion for the service," Rebecca Campbell, the chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer services for The Walt Disney Company, shared in a statement.

"With the addition of Star, we're building even more value for consumers by adding an incredible array of high-quality movies and series for families, older teens, and adults."

As for the parental controls, subscribers are now able to to add a PIN to lock profiles that have access to mature content to prevent children from watching adult contents. All accounts are set to TV-14 and PG-13 content and below by default. The new feature also has "Kid-Proof Exit" that will keep children from leaving their pre-set profile.