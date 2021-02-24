 
 

New Dad Garrett Hedlund Gets Baby Sleep Training Advice From Tim McGraw

New Dad Garrett Hedlund Gets Baby Sleep Training Advice From Tim McGraw
WENN/Sean Thorton
Celebrity

When the 'TRON: Legacy' star admits he can't bear the thought of letting his baby boy cry himself to sleep, his son's godfather reminds him that 'it's never going to get easy.'

  • Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Garrett Hedlund has resigned himself to sleepless nights as a new dad because he can't bear the thought of letting his baby boy cry himself to sleep.

The "Tron: Legacy" star welcomed his first child, a son named Rhodes, with his actress girlfriend Emma Roberts in late December 2020, and he can't bear the thought of sleep training his kid with any form of the "cry it out" method.

In a chat with his boy's godfather, country singer and actor Tim McGraw, for LEOedit.com, Hedlund explained, "I know at a certain point the best thing to do is to let them cry themselves to sleep, but I can't handle it. I'll hold him quietly and (stay) awake all through the night."

"I know that for us, as babies growing up, eventually you're left to cry and sort that out," he continued. "But I can't handle it at this point, which is a wonderful thing, but eventually I'm going to have to let him cry himself to sleep."

Sympathizing with his pal, McGraw, who played Hedlund's movie dad in 2004's "Friday Night Lights", said, "Eventually, but it is still tough. It's never easy and it's never going to get easy."

  See also...

"The way to fix that is to just throw a couple other kids in there; then you don't think about it as much!" laughed McGraw, who shares three adult daughters with his wife Faith Hill.

He also shared a little advice for Hedlund, who wondered if baby milestones would ever "get old."

"In your life as you move forward, you are always going to have a first word and a first step in everything you do...," McGraw responded.

"Here is what you can want for your kids: You hope for the rest of their life that they will always have the opportunity to take a first step on a great adventure."

Touched by the thoughtful words, Hedlund, who also worked with McGraw in 2010 film "Country Strong", replied, "That's beautiful. I'm always going to hang on to this (conversation)."

You can share this post!

Viggo Mortensen Kept Close Lid on Funding Issue During 'Falling' Production

Rachel Lindsay Blasts Rachael Kirkconnell for 'Vapid' Instagram Post Following Racism Controversy
Related Posts
Garrett Hedlund Seeks Treatment Following Secret DUI Arrest

Garrett Hedlund Seeks Treatment Following Secret DUI Arrest

Garrett Hedlund Rushes to Help Injured Motorcyclist During a Drive With Emma Roberts

Garrett Hedlund Rushes to Help Injured Motorcyclist During a Drive With Emma Roberts

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

DaniLeigh Appears to Diss Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby After Breakup

DaniLeigh Appears to Diss Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby After Breakup

Yung Bleu Thanks Boosie Badazz With $100K in Cash for His Continuous Support

Yung Bleu Thanks Boosie Badazz With $100K in Cash for His Continuous Support

Ne-Yo Expecting Baby No. 5 After Reconciliation With Wife

Ne-Yo Expecting Baby No. 5 After Reconciliation With Wife