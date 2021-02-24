 
 

Clive Davis Puts on Hold Pre-Grammy Event After Diagnosed With Bell's Palsy

Clive Davis Puts on Hold Pre-Grammy Event After Diagnosed With Bell's Palsy
Instagram
Music

The 88-year-old music mogul has been forced to postpone his upcoming star-studded pre-Grammy Awards celebration as he is receiving treatment for Bell's Palsy.

  • Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Music mogul Clive Davis has been forced to postpone his upcoming pre-Grammy Awards celebration after he was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy.

A representative for the famed producer, 88, has assured fans he is in good spirits and is receiving antibiotic and steroid treatment for the condition, which can cause temporary facial paralysis due to sudden muscle weakness.

Davis is expected to make a full recovery in six to eight weeks, and as a result, his planned Grammys eve virtual bash on 13 March (21) has now been taken off the schedule, with officials hoping to stage it in May instead, according to Variety.

  See also...

The special show had been due to feature the likes of Carlos Santana, Joni Mitchell, and Paul Simon, as well as Cher, Quincy Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Cyndi Lauper, among many others.

Davis had previously hosted his first virtual event on 30 January, the eve of the original ceremony date, before Recording Academy bosses decided to postpone the prizegiving until 14 March as a result of rising coronavirus cases.

That gig, the first of his two Recording Academy fundraisers, boasted appearances from stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Barry Gibb, Alicia Keys, John Legend, and Rod Stewart.

Before the Bell's Palsy diagnosis, Clive Davis was rumored to compile "a never-before-seen tribute to the greatest live performances of all time - not just from his party." His upcoming second pre-Grammy event was also expected to feature "some extraordinarily insightful interviews with some of the biggest names in music."

You can share this post!

Tiger Woods Hospitalized Following Terrifying Car Crash
Most Read
Fela Kuti Takes Early Lead as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Begins
Music

Fela Kuti Takes Early Lead as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Begins

Carrie Underwood to Join Cece Winans' Livestream, Madison Beer to Headline Her Own Virtual Gig

Carrie Underwood to Join Cece Winans' Livestream, Madison Beer to Headline Her Own Virtual Gig

6ix9ine Involved in Heated Argument With Lil Reese and 600 Breezy Over King Von

6ix9ine Involved in Heated Argument With Lil Reese and 600 Breezy Over King Von

Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

HAIM Re-Release Third Album With Taylor Swift Collaboration

HAIM Re-Release Third Album With Taylor Swift Collaboration

Artist of the Week: Pooh Shiesty

Artist of the Week: Pooh Shiesty

Harry Styles Gets Candid About When He Created His Worst Music

Harry Styles Gets Candid About When He Created His Worst Music

Gary Barlow Joins Forces With Peter Andre for New Music Project

Gary Barlow Joins Forces With Peter Andre for New Music Project

DaBaby Reacts to Backlash Following Bizarre JoJo Siwa Diss in New Song

DaBaby Reacts to Backlash Following Bizarre JoJo Siwa Diss in New Song

Morgan Wallen Breaks New Records as 'Dangerous' Leads Billboard 200 for 6 Weeks

Morgan Wallen Breaks New Records as 'Dangerous' Leads Billboard 200 for 6 Weeks

Metallica's Livestream Performance at BlizzCon 2021 Gets Censored on Twitch

Metallica's Livestream Performance at BlizzCon 2021 Gets Censored on Twitch

Daft Punk Call It Quits After 28 Years

Daft Punk Call It Quits After 28 Years

Representative Maxine Waters Loves Megan Thee Stallion's 'Audacity' in 'WAP'

Representative Maxine Waters Loves Megan Thee Stallion's 'Audacity' in 'WAP'