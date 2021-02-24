Clive Davis Puts on Hold Pre-Grammy Event After Diagnosed With Bell's Palsy

Instagram Music

The 88-year-old music mogul has been forced to postpone his upcoming star-studded pre-Grammy Awards celebration as he is receiving treatment for Bell's Palsy.

AceShowbiz - Music mogul Clive Davis has been forced to postpone his upcoming pre-Grammy Awards celebration after he was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy.

A representative for the famed producer, 88, has assured fans he is in good spirits and is receiving antibiotic and steroid treatment for the condition, which can cause temporary facial paralysis due to sudden muscle weakness.

Davis is expected to make a full recovery in six to eight weeks, and as a result, his planned Grammys eve virtual bash on 13 March (21) has now been taken off the schedule, with officials hoping to stage it in May instead, according to Variety.

The special show had been due to feature the likes of Carlos Santana, Joni Mitchell, and Paul Simon, as well as Cher, Quincy Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Cyndi Lauper, among many others.

Davis had previously hosted his first virtual event on 30 January, the eve of the original ceremony date, before Recording Academy bosses decided to postpone the prizegiving until 14 March as a result of rising coronavirus cases.

That gig, the first of his two Recording Academy fundraisers, boasted appearances from stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Barry Gibb, Alicia Keys, John Legend, and Rod Stewart.

Before the Bell's Palsy diagnosis, Clive Davis was rumored to compile "a never-before-seen tribute to the greatest live performances of all time - not just from his party." His upcoming second pre-Grammy event was also expected to feature "some extraordinarily insightful interviews with some of the biggest names in music."