Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Having a baby apparently doesn't stop Iyanna Mayweather a.k.a. Yaya Mayweather from living her life to the fullest. The 20-year-old daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. took to her Instagram account to share some footage from a fun-filled Yacht trip alongside her mom Melissia Rene and some others.

One of her posts saw Yaya showing off her twerking skills while dancing to Cardi B's new song "Up". Another video saw her getting ready to ride a motorboat. "Not the kids vest," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, her mom went on Instagram Live during the trip. At one point, it featured Yaya holding her and NBA YoungBoy's (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) newborn baby boy Kentrell Jr., who was wrapped in a white blanket, on her arms while aboard the moving yacht. Fans in the comment section quickly warned the new mom to be more careful as one wrote, "Tell her stop bouncing so hard u got that bay in hands one slip done." Similarly, someone said, "Be careful holding dat babi."

Some others had harsh words for Yaya. "Yaya Mayweather is mentally challenged, like development is lacking. As is her father, I think she's a bit worse off even. It only took me one video to see that. I'm not at all being funny either," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Yaya Mayweather don't got anyone around her with enough common sense to tell her she shouldn't be standing in the middle of a moving sea vessel with her unsecured newborn baby in her arms whilst also not being secured to anything herself... not to mention in a PANDEMIC?! oh ok," another critic chimed in. Slamming both Yaya and her father, another user added, "Poor yaya smh. With a dad like Mayweather...who is surprised about this foolishness."

In related news, Mellisia defended her grandchild from haters during an Instagram Live session. "KJ is loved. No matter how many haters he got, he's loved. That baby is more famous than everybody, more famous than his granddad," she said, referring to the former professional boxer.