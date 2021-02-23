Halle Berry Had Her First Kiss With a Girl and It Lasted for 30 Minutes

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' star recalls having a female friend come to her house and kiss her to show her how to French kiss her then-boyfriend, LaShawn Boyd.

AceShowbiz - With her talent and beauty, Halle Berry has been undoubtedly popular among boys since her teenage years. While she wouldn't have a problem scoring a date with a guy, the actress has surprisingly revealed that her first kiss was with a girl.

Her experience with her first kiss wasn't without a twist. During a chat with her good friend and fashion stylist Lindsay Flores for a "Bad & Booshy" episode posted on Instagram on Thursday, February 18, she shared that she had her first kiss with a female friend who showed her how to French kiss, because she wanted to kiss her then-boyfriend but she didn't know how to do it.

"My first kiss was a girl," she said when asked, "When was your first kiss?" The former runner-up of the Miss USA pageant recalled, "I had this boyfriend named LaShawn Boyd and I wanted to French kiss him. But I didn't know how to French kiss, so I got my best girlfriend at the time to show me how to French kiss, so I could French kiss him."

"So she came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes," the Oscar-winning actress went on sharing. "Literally showed me how to French kiss a boy. And then the next night, I went and French kissed LaShawn Boyd."

Halle, however, still gave the win to her former boyfriend when asked which kiss was better. "LaShawn Boyd," she answered after thinking for a few seconds.

Halle's fans are loving her true story of her friendship with her female friend. "These are so fun and so necessary! It may seem small but women need to see real genuine examples of friends interacting in healthy friendships. We always focus on romantic relationship goals but best friend goals are just as important. Thank you," one wrote in the comment section of the video.

Agreeing with the fan, the 54-year-old mother of two replied to the comment, "oh Em Gee... That is so very true women hold each other down and lift each other up... Women need women!"