Jim Carrey on Discontinuing Anti-Donald Trump Cartoons: It's Time to Rest My Social Media Gavel

Having spent the past four years creating the caricatures as part of his political protest, the 'Kidding' star tells his followers, 'It truly feels as though you and I have crossed an ocean of outrage together.'

Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jim Carrey is ceasing his cartoon criticisms of former U.S leader Donald Trump.

In a Twitter video inspired by his 1998 movie "The Truman Show", the funnyman and artist appears as the title character about to walk through a door to the outside world, and says, "In case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night."

Captioning the footage, Carrey wrote, "For the past 4yrs (years), among other commitments, I put considerable effort into this collection of political protest cartoons. It truly feels as though you and I have crossed an ocean of outrage together... but something tells me it's time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth."

Carrey created grotesque caricatures of Trump as part of his protest against the controversial ex-leader's policies and actions, calling his work a passion project.

"I just assumed that a radicalized America is a threat to us all," he added. "When a madman grabs the wheel of the bus loaded with innocent passengers and threatens to drive it off a cliff, it tends to steal everyone's focus."

During Trump's last days, Carrey took on the role of his rival and successor, Joe Biden, on U.S. sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live". He has also resigned from the role following Biden's election win.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," he tweeted in December 2020. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s**t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"