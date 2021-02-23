Representative Maxine Waters Loves Megan Thee Stallion's 'Audacity' in 'WAP'

Harper's Bazaar Music

Showing support for the 'Hot Girl Summer' raptress, the U.S. Representative assures the Houston rapper that she has no problem with Megan-featuring Cardi B's controversial song.

AceShowbiz - While Cardi B's song "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion was a huge hit, it also landed the raptress in hot water over its raunchy lyrics. Some conservative U.S. political figures criticized the stars for the song, but not with Maxine Waters who only had praises for Megan during their joint interview for Harper's Bazaar.

"Here's what I said: Now that's audacity," Mazine said of the track in a video, which was unveiled on Monday, February 22. "That is the ability for women to take charge of what they want to say because, as I said, I had paid attention to the young Gangster Rap time when men were in charge. They said whatever they wanted to say. That said whatever they wanted to say about women, what have you. But women didn't say [anything] for a long time; what they could say or wanted to say or dared to say. And so, I thought, 'That's audacity.' "

Showing support for the Hot Girl Summer, the U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district assured the rapper, "I'm with you, I'm fine, I have no problem." She went on to say, "You young women are taking control of your art. You're defining it in ways that never would be defined by anybody else and you're willing to have the courage and the nerves and the audacity to say whatever the hell you think."

"The pure creativity of rap took over," she continued, recalling when hardcore rap was not accepted "even by black people and the ministers in the church." Maxine added, "And it took over not because the white media or anybody else helped with that. It took over because it was so accepted by so many and so loved by so many and that's how it keeps evolving."

Prior to this, the Congresswoman sent the Houston raptress a touching letter which Megan called "one of the highlights of my year" in an Instagram post in December 2020. "I am so honored to be recognized by such an amazing woman and I promise to keep using my voice and encourage others to use theirs !" she wrote in the caption.

In the said letter, Maxine honored the "Good News" artist for her powerful opinion that the idea of protecting black women shouldn't be controversial. "I read the op-ed you wrote that appeared in The New York Times recently and I can't thank you enough for bringing much needed attention to the plight of Black women, not just here in the United States -- but everywhere," she wrote in the letter.

"You are so right that Black women have paved the way and have done so by leading with courage and bravery. There is also this notion, which you touched upon, that we as Black women have the ability to bear a heavier burden than everyone else in this society," the letter continued.