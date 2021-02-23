 
 

Drug Kingpin El Chapo's Wife Arrested on International Drug Trafficking Charges

Drug Kingpin El Chapo's Wife Arrested on International Drug Trafficking Charges
Instagram
Celebrity

Former beauty queen Emma Coronel Aispuro is busted at a Virginia airport as she faces accusation of participating in an international drug trafficking operation.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's wife is following his footsteps to go behind bars. Emma Coronel Aispuro, the 31-year-old wife of the drug kingpin, has been arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Aispuro, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, was arrested at a Virgina airport on Monday, February 22, according to a Department of Justice news release. She faces charges of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the U.S.

The former teenage beauty queen is also accused of scheming to help orchestrate her husband's elaborate July 11, 2015 escape from Altiplano prison located in Juarez, Mexico. After El Chapo was rearrested in Mexico in January 2016, Aispuro is alleged to have engaged in planning yet another prison escape for her husband before he was extradited to the United States in January 2017.

  See also...

Between 2012 and 2014, while El Chapo was hiding out from Mexican authorities, Aispuro allegedly "relayed messages" on his behalf "in furtherance of drug trafficking activities," according to an arrest affidavit. Prosecutors allege that not only was she aware of his role as the leader of the violent Sinaloa cartel, but she also served as his go-between to help his drug trafficking operation.

Jeffrey Lichtman and Mariel Colon are representing Aispuro. "We're just trying to get the full scope of the government allegations at this time," Colon told CNN, refusing to further comment on her arrest.

After a jury trial in 2019 in the U.S., El Chapo was convicted of 17 charges and sentenced to life plus 30 years in a federal prison. Aispuro regularly attended his trial, even when testimony implicated her in his prison breaks.

Aispuro reportedly met El Chapo at a party she held in honor of her candidacy in the 2007 Coffee and Guava Festival beauty pageant in Canelas, Durango. El Chapo allegedly traveled to Canelas to meet her and both of them agreed to marry that day. They have twin daughters, who were born in 2011.

You can share this post!

Lucy Hale Goes Casual for Coffee Run After Being Caught on Camera Locking Lips With Skeet Ulrich
Related Posts
El Chapo's Wife Emma Coronel Aispuro to Join VH1's 'Cartel Crew'

El Chapo's Wife Emma Coronel Aispuro to Join VH1's 'Cartel Crew'

El Chapo's Son Freed From Police Custody After Mass Shootout

El Chapo's Son Freed From Police Custody After Mass Shootout

Most Read
Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale
Celebrity

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Jaime King Congratulates Estranged Husband on Baby's Arrival Despite Finding It 'a Big Shock'

Jaime King Congratulates Estranged Husband on Baby's Arrival Despite Finding It 'a Big Shock'

Hillary Clinton Slams Ted Cruz for Leaving Dog in Freezing Texas Home During Cancun Trip

Hillary Clinton Slams Ted Cruz for Leaving Dog in Freezing Texas Home During Cancun Trip

HoneyKomb Brazy Clarifies Manner of Grandparents' Tragic Deaths

HoneyKomb Brazy Clarifies Manner of Grandparents' Tragic Deaths

Hilary Duff Hit With Lawsuit by Photographer She Confronted for Taking Pics of Her Kids in Park

Hilary Duff Hit With Lawsuit by Photographer She Confronted for Taking Pics of Her Kids in Park

Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Accuses Him of Skin Branding

Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Accuses Him of Skin Branding

Katy Perry Reminds Pregnant Halsey She Is 'About to Perform Real Miracle'

Katy Perry Reminds Pregnant Halsey She Is 'About to Perform Real Miracle'

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured