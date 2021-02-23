Drug Kingpin El Chapo's Wife Arrested on International Drug Trafficking Charges

Instagram Celebrity

Former beauty queen Emma Coronel Aispuro is busted at a Virginia airport as she faces accusation of participating in an international drug trafficking operation.

Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's wife is following his footsteps to go behind bars. Emma Coronel Aispuro, the 31-year-old wife of the drug kingpin, has been arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Aispuro, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, was arrested at a Virgina airport on Monday, February 22, according to a Department of Justice news release. She faces charges of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the U.S.

The former teenage beauty queen is also accused of scheming to help orchestrate her husband's elaborate July 11, 2015 escape from Altiplano prison located in Juarez, Mexico. After El Chapo was rearrested in Mexico in January 2016, Aispuro is alleged to have engaged in planning yet another prison escape for her husband before he was extradited to the United States in January 2017.

Between 2012 and 2014, while El Chapo was hiding out from Mexican authorities, Aispuro allegedly "relayed messages" on his behalf "in furtherance of drug trafficking activities," according to an arrest affidavit. Prosecutors allege that not only was she aware of his role as the leader of the violent Sinaloa cartel, but she also served as his go-between to help his drug trafficking operation.

Jeffrey Lichtman and Mariel Colon are representing Aispuro. "We're just trying to get the full scope of the government allegations at this time," Colon told CNN, refusing to further comment on her arrest.

After a jury trial in 2019 in the U.S., El Chapo was convicted of 17 charges and sentenced to life plus 30 years in a federal prison. Aispuro regularly attended his trial, even when testimony implicated her in his prison breaks.

Aispuro reportedly met El Chapo at a party she held in honor of her candidacy in the 2007 Coffee and Guava Festival beauty pageant in Canelas, Durango. El Chapo allegedly traveled to Canelas to meet her and both of them agreed to marry that day. They have twin daughters, who were born in 2011.