Cameron Diaz Not Ruling Out Possibility of Acting With Drew Barrymore Again

Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cameron Diaz would "never say never" to a "Charlie's Angels" return - as long as she gets to work with her best friend Drew Barrymore.

The actress has virtually retired from Hollywood since her last feature film role as Miss Hannigan in 2014's "Annie", and she recently insisted she "couldn't imagine" returning to work onscreen while her one-year-old daughter, Raddix, is still so young.

However, Cameron isn't ruling out the opportunity to co-star with Drew again, admitting they would always at least "consider" any new project together.

"I always say never say never and... there's never a time where we're not going to be connected or consider something together," she shared in a special appearance on America's "The Drew Barrymore Show" for the host's birthday special, which aired on Monday, February 22.

Drew chimed in, "I'm glad that people feel that way [about wanting a 'Charlie's Angels' return]... I'll be grannies in inner tubes with Poo Poo [her nickname for Cameron], so we can do anything and everything, as long as we're together."

The old friends grew more emotional as Cameron told Drew, "I can't wait to just grow old with you and to experience the rest of our life together, because truly one of the great joys of my life is our friendship, and when I think about you I literally will cry, because I just think you're so special, and to celebrate you... every year it's one of my favourite times of the year."

Drew responded, "I have a whole life to live with you... You've made me a better person my whole life, and you've seen me through everything: ugly, beautiful, loss, life."

"Every break up was OK because we were always there, and I can't wait to grow old with you too, because we're gonna be old together!"

She also took a moment to explain the origins of her odd nickname for Cameron, revealing, "It started out as classic boy humour, and then it just evolved into a true term of endearment, and it stuck!"

Drew and Cameron joined forces with Lucy Liu for their first "Charlie's Angels" outing in 2000, reuniting for 2003 sequel, "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle".

The franchise has since been revamped with actresses Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska in the lead roles for the 2019 revival.