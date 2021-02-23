 
 

Justin Melnick Hospitalized After Falling From Helicopter

The 'SEAL Team' actor is recovering from his injuries after he was hospitalized following a fall while fast-roping from a helicopter during a private commercial shoot.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Justin Melnick is recovering at home after surviving a fall from a helicopter.

The "SEAL Team" star was rushed to hospital after he fell 15 to 20 feet while fast-roping from the aircraft during a private commercial shoot on Saturday (20Feb21). A spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Office confirmed to Variety that Melnick was transported to the hospital by the Los Angeles County Fire Department for treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

A representative for Melnick, who is also a real-life police officer, added to the publication that he's now home and recovering, and confirmed that the shoot was in no way associated with the CBS show.

The dog that was also performing the stunt with Melnick at the time of the fall is also recovering, and said to be in good condition.

Before news of his accident broke out, the actor posted a video of his seemingly filming a helicopter stunt for his TV series with Andy Mineo and Lecrae's single "Coming In Hot" as a soundtrack. "Life can be fun and interesting but a good song and a great beat makes it watchable... thankful for every day and every job and everybody in my life... #liveyourbestlife #dieliving," so he wrote.

His injuries came as he is expecting a baby with his wife. He proudly showed off his pregnant wife in a pre-Valentine's Day post, "Date night with my girl... and my wife even came along. J/K! In all seriousness, nothing is better than taking a moment to connect with the person you love most in the world. #luckiestdudeintheworld."

