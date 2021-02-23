 
 

Kate Winslet Thought She'd Died While Husband Blacked Out When Freediving for 'Avatar 2'

Kate Winslet Thought She'd Died While Husband Blacked Out When Freediving for 'Avatar 2'
WENN
Movie

The 'Titanic' actress feared she'd died while doing the dangerous stunt for the upcoming 'Avatar' sequel while her hubby Ned Rocknroll fainted when training with her.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet was convinced she'd "died" making "Avatar 2".

The actress learned to freedive for the film - in which she will play Ronal - and has broken Tom Cruise's film record by holding her breath under water for seven minutes and 14 seconds.

Though Kate thought the experience was "wonderful," she was also aware of how dangerous it was.

"God, it's just wonderful. Your mind completely drifts off. You can't think about anything, you can't make lists in your head, you're just looking at the bubbles underneath you…" she recalled during the interview with Observer magazine.

"My first words (when I resurfaced) were, 'Am I dead?' Yes, I thought I'd died."

  See also...

Kate's husband, Ned Rocknroll, trained with her and although he got "quite good," he struggled spending too long under water.

"You have to have someone there. Ned trained with me and he got quite good at the breath holding as well. But he did… black out," she added.

Kate Winslet was not the only cast doing her own stunt for the upcoming "Avatar" sequel.

71-year-old Sigourney Weaver, who is returning for the follow-up after starring in the first movie, was also determined to tackle difficult underwater scenes.

While admitting she was initially overwhelmed by the amount of underwater scenes in the script, she worked hard to prove she wouldn't need a diving double.

"I had some concerns, but that's what the training was for," she previously told the New York Times' T magazine. "And I really wanted to do it. I didn't want anyone to think, 'Oh she's old, she can't do this.' "

You can share this post!

Justin Melnick Hospitalized After Falling From Helicopter

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date
Related Posts
Sigourney Weaver, 71, Insists on Doing Her Own Underwater Stunts for 'Avatar' Sequel

Sigourney Weaver, 71, Insists on Doing Her Own Underwater Stunts for 'Avatar' Sequel

James Cameron Finds Himself Fortunate to Have Picked New Zealand as 'Avatar 2' Filming Site

James Cameron Finds Himself Fortunate to Have Picked New Zealand as 'Avatar 2' Filming Site

Kate Winslet Can Hold Her Breath Underwater for Seven Minutes After 'Avatar' Training

Kate Winslet Can Hold Her Breath Underwater for Seven Minutes After 'Avatar' Training

'Avatar' Sequels Resume Production Next Week, Movie Sets Are Ready

'Avatar' Sequels Resume Production Next Week, Movie Sets Are Ready

Most Read
Kate Hudson Understands Criticisms Over Her Autism Movie but Insists Lots of Love Was Put Into Film
Movie

Kate Hudson Understands Criticisms Over Her Autism Movie but Insists Lots of Love Was Put Into Film

The Flash Movie Casts 'The Young and the Restless' Star as First Latina Supergirl

The Flash Movie Casts 'The Young and the Restless' Star as First Latina Supergirl

Leslie Mann Couldn't Remember Her Lines as She's Sweaty Mess When Filming With Judi Dench

Leslie Mann Couldn't Remember Her Lines as She's Sweaty Mess When Filming With Judi Dench

Courtney Love Blames #MeToo Moments for Her Short-Lived Acting Career

Courtney Love Blames #MeToo Moments for Her Short-Lived Acting Career

Daisy Ridley Cast for 'Marsh King's Daughter' and Michael Caine Tapped for 'Great Escaper'

Daisy Ridley Cast for 'Marsh King's Daughter' and Michael Caine Tapped for 'Great Escaper'

Michael Caine to Reunite With Glenda Jackson on 'The Great Escaper'

Michael Caine to Reunite With Glenda Jackson on 'The Great Escaper'

Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Join Paul Feig's 'School for Good and Evil'

Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Join Paul Feig's 'School for Good and Evil'

Tahar Rahim Tortured for Real in True-Story Movie 'The Mauritanian' With Jodie Foster

Tahar Rahim Tortured for Real in True-Story Movie 'The Mauritanian' With Jodie Foster

Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Join 'Fantastic Four' Reboot

Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Join 'Fantastic Four' Reboot

Brett Ratner's Planned Hollywood Comeback Met With Severe Criticism From Time's Up

Brett Ratner's Planned Hollywood Comeback Met With Severe Criticism From Time's Up

Anne Hathaway Uncovers She Was 'Ninth Choice' for Andy Sachs in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Anne Hathaway Uncovers She Was 'Ninth Choice' for Andy Sachs in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Daniel Kaluuya Unsure If He Will Be Back for 'Black Panther 2'

Daniel Kaluuya Unsure If He Will Be Back for 'Black Panther 2'

Kate Winslet Thought She'd Died While Husband Blacked Out When Freediving for 'Avatar 2'

Kate Winslet Thought She'd Died While Husband Blacked Out When Freediving for 'Avatar 2'