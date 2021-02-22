Rod Stewart Hires Impersonator to Send Son Funny Birthday Message

Instagram Celebrity

In a clip sent to Liam Stewart, Rud Stewart belts out 'Have I Told You Lately That I Love You' and 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?' after delivering a message from the real singer and his wife Penny Lancaster.

Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rod Stewart surprised his son Liam Stewart last year (2020) by hiring an impersonator to send him birthday wishes.

The veteran rocker and his wife Penny Lancaster paid $35 (£25) to secure the help of Rud Stewart for the funny video message, which was sent to his ice hockey player son in September, as he turned 26.

In the clip, Rud said, "Hello Liam, Rud Stewart here, how are ya? I've got a message here for you from Penny Lancaster - not too shabby...".

"Happy Birthday Liam, you're in my heart. Remember, no matter how old you feel, you'll never be as old, p**sed up or washed up as me... This is for you, from Rod and Penny."

Rud, real name Michael Dean, even belted out Rod's hits "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You" and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"

Liam is Rod's son with his ex, Rachel Hunter.

Back in January, the father-and-son duo agreed to a plea deal to settle their battery case following a 2019 New Year's Eve brawl in Florida. The two were charged with simple battery after allegedly attacking Jessie Dixon, a member of the security team at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, after the two were denied access to a private party.

They initially pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanour counts in early 2020. However, they were revealed to be working out a settlement during a pre-trial hearing in October.