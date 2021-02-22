Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Condemn HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow' as a 'Hatchet Job'

WENN/PNP TV

In the first episode of the four-part docuseries, Mia's daughter Dylan Farrow details the allegations of incest that she leveled against Woody, claiming that the filmmaker groomed her from a young age.

AceShowbiz - Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn have responded to HBO's docuseries "Allen v. Farrow" that explores his notorious relationship with ex-wife Mia Farrow. Following the release of the first episode of the docuseries on Sunday, February 21, Woody and Soon-Yi released a joint statement, denying sexual molestation claims made against the Oscar-winning auteur.

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods," the statement read. "Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so."

The statement continued, "As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO - which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts."

"Allen v. Farrow" is also set to offer intimate home-movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes. Hailing from Oscar-nominated documentarians Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, it also features exclusive, in-depth interviews on the matter with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other firsthand eyewitnesses.

Producing the project were Impact Partners, Chicago Media Project and Jane Doe Films Production for HBO Documentary Films. Meanwhile, Dick, Ziering, Dan Cogan, Tara Lynda Guber, Artemis Rising Foundation, Maiken Baird, Ian Darling, Steve Cohen & Paula Froehle, The Lozen Foundation, Debbie L. McLeod, Jenny Raskin and Geralyn White Dreyfous served as executive producers.