 
 

Heidi Montag Admits to Be Trying to Have Second Child With Husband Spencer

Heidi Montag Admits to Be Trying to Have Second Child With Husband Spencer
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star, who is a mother to a three-year-old boy, makes the confession when shooting down swirling speculations that she was in the early stages of pregnancy.

  • Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Reality TV regular Heidi Montag is "in the process of trying" for a second baby.

"The Hills: New Beginnings" star shares three-year-old son Gunner with her husband Spencer Pratt, but they are hoping to add to their family in the near future.

Her remarks emerge shortly after she sparked speculation suggesting she was in the early stages of pregnancy, after recently displaying a slightly rounded stomach while wearing a sports bra and leggings.

  See also...

Shutting down her critics while sharing her family plans, she wrote on Instagram, "I love my body! Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant (not yet)."

"I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying. I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be #bodyshamed ! I love #food and #wine! I am going to enjoy my life! #love #loveyourself #bodypositivity #selflove #enjoylife (sic)."

This was not the first time Heidi called out body-shamers. Back on February 15, the 34-year-old took to Twitter to fire back at the haters who told her to cut down some pounds. "Wow disgusting people saying I need to loose weight... bye," she simply wrote in her tweet.

Heidi and Spencer, who tied the knot on November 20, 2008, welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone was born on October 1, 2017.

You can share this post!

Gary Barlow Joins Forces With Peter Andre for New Music Project

Rod Stewart Hires Impersonator to Send Son Funny Birthday Message
Related Posts
Heidi Montag Calls Out 'Disgusting' Body Shamers While Denying Pregnancy Rumors

Heidi Montag Calls Out 'Disgusting' Body Shamers While Denying Pregnancy Rumors

Heidi Montag's Father Dodges Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to Child Abuse

Heidi Montag's Father Dodges Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to Child Abuse

Heidi Montag Called 'Dumb Blond' for Assuming Diversity Means Different Hair Colors

Heidi Montag Called 'Dumb Blond' for Assuming Diversity Means Different Hair Colors

Most Read
Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic
Celebrity

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Tessica Brown Denies Rumors of Her Suing Gorilla Glue After Viral Hair Mishap

Tessica Brown Denies Rumors of Her Suing Gorilla Glue After Viral Hair Mishap

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury