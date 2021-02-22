Heidi Montag Admits to Be Trying to Have Second Child With Husband Spencer

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star, who is a mother to a three-year-old boy, makes the confession when shooting down swirling speculations that she was in the early stages of pregnancy.

AceShowbiz - Reality TV regular Heidi Montag is "in the process of trying" for a second baby.

"The Hills: New Beginnings" star shares three-year-old son Gunner with her husband Spencer Pratt, but they are hoping to add to their family in the near future.

Her remarks emerge shortly after she sparked speculation suggesting she was in the early stages of pregnancy, after recently displaying a slightly rounded stomach while wearing a sports bra and leggings.

Shutting down her critics while sharing her family plans, she wrote on Instagram, "I love my body! Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant (not yet)."

"I think that is partially where some of these comments have been coming from because people know that we are in the process of trying. I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been. I refuse to be #bodyshamed ! I love #food and #wine! I am going to enjoy my life! #love #loveyourself #bodypositivity #selflove #enjoylife (sic)."

This was not the first time Heidi called out body-shamers. Back on February 15, the 34-year-old took to Twitter to fire back at the haters who told her to cut down some pounds. "Wow disgusting people saying I need to loose weight... bye," she simply wrote in her tweet.

Heidi and Spencer, who tied the knot on November 20, 2008, welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone was born on October 1, 2017.