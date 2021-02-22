 
 

Morgan Wallen Breaks New Records as 'Dangerous' Leads Billboard 200 for 6 Weeks

With the new milestone, the country singer's album, that was released on January 8, marks the third album that has spent at least six weeks at No. 1 on the chart in the last five years.

  • Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" remains atop Billboard 200 chart for a sixth consecutive week. The set, which was released five weeks ago, earned 93,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending February 18, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 81,000. It equals to 112.11 million on-demand streams of the album's song. Meanwhile, 10,000 are made up from album sales with TEA units comprising 2,000. With the new milestone, the country singer's "Dangerous" marks the third album that has spent at least six weeks at No. 1 on the chart in the last five years. The other two are Taylor Swift's "Folklore" (8 weeks) and Drake's "Views" (13 weeks).

Additionally, "Dangerous" is the first country album by a man that has six total weeks at No. 1 since Garth Brooks' "The Hits" led the chart for eight nonconsecutive weeks back in 1995. The album is also the first non-best-of country album by a man with six total weeks at No. 1 since Brooks' "The Chase" that ruled the chart for seven weeks in 1992.

Back to this week's chart, The Weeknd's "After Hours" soars high from No. 37-2 with 42,000 equivalent album units earned. Also rising this week is Lil Durk's "The Voice" as it climbs up from No. 5 to No. 3 after earning 40,000 equivalent album units. As for Pop Smoke's former leader "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon", it ascends from No. 6 to No. 4 with 38,000 units.

Trailing behind is Pooh Shiesty's "Shiesty Season" which dips one spot from No. 4 to No. 5 with 37,000 units. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's "Evermore" returns to the Top 10 as it rises from No. 11 to No. 6 with 33,000 equivalent album units earned. Another album that bounces back to the Top 10 this week is Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia". It climbs from No. 21 to No. 7 with 32,000 units following the album's deluxe reissue on February 12.

Occupying No. 8 is The Weeknd's "The Highlights" as it plummets from No. 2 to No. 8 with 31,000 equivalent album units. Ariana Grande's "Positions" is down from No. 7 to No. 9 with 30,000 equivalent album units with Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" rounding out the Top 10 after descending from No. 8 to No. 10 with 28,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (93,000 units)
  2. "After Hours" - The Weeknd (42,000 units)
  3. "The Voice" - Lil Durk (40,000 units)
  4. "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" - Pop Smoke (38,000 units)
  5. "Shiesty Season" - Pooh Shiesty (37,000 units)
  6. "Evermore" - Taylor Swift (33,000 units)
  7. "Future Nostalgia" - Dua Lipa (32,000 units)
  8. "The Highlights" - The Weeknd (31,000 units)
  9. "Positions" - Ariana Grande (30,000 units)
  10. "Legends Never Die" - Juice WRLD (28,000 units)

