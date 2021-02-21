 
 

Daisy Ridley Cast for 'Marsh King's Daughter' and Michael Caine Tapped for 'Great Escaper'
The 'Star Wars' actress has landed a lead role in the upcoming thriller directed by Neil Burger while the 'Now You See Me' actor reteams with Glenda Jackson for a biographical drama.

AceShowbiz - Daisy Ridley is set to star in "The Marsh King's Daughter".

The actress has landed the role of Helena in Neil Burger's upcoming flick, an adaptation of Karen Dionne's best-selling psychological-thriller novel of the same name. Helena is "a woman living a seemingly ordinary life, but hiding a dark secret: her father is the infamous 'Marsh King,' the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. After a lifetime of trying to escape her past, Helena is forced to face her demons when her father unexpectedly escapes from prison."

The script is being adapted by "The Revenant" scribe Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, with principle photography scheduled for the summer in Canada.

Daisy's next movie is Doug Liman's sci-fi "Chaos Walking", in which she portrays Viola Eade alongside Tom Holland as Todd Hewitt.

In another news, acclaimed British actors Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson are reuniting onscreen to star in biographical drama "The Great Escaper".

The movie centres on World War II veteran Bernard Jordan, played by Caine, who breaks out of his care home to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in Normandy, France in 2014.

Jackson has been cast as Jordan's wife of 60 years, Irene.

"An Ideal Husband" 's Oliver Parker will direct the project from a script by William Ivory, with principal photography scheduled to begin in June (21).

In a statement, Parker said, "No one can resist a script that makes people both laugh and cry - I loved Billy (William)'s writing and the story itself, so inspirational and so moving, seemed to speak to our times and our need for heroes on a human scale, whether people like Bernard Jordan or our doctors and nurses."

"And now to have Michael and Glenda - two iconic actors - agree to honour this story with their brilliance, it's the cherry on the cake!"

The film won't be the first time the Oscar winners have worked together - they previously played husband and wife in "The Romantic Englishwoman" back in 1975.

