 
 

Carrie Underwood to Join Cece Winans' Livestream, Madison Beer to Headline Her Own Virtual Gig

The 'Jesus, Take the Wheel' hitmaker is set to make a special appearance at 'An Evening of Thanksgiving' while the 'Life Support' singer will sing her entire album at her own online concert.

  • Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Carrie Underwood is to make a special appearance on gospel singer Cece Winans' upcoming "An Evening of Thanksgiving" livestream concert this Sunday (21Feb21).

The country singer, who features on Winans' upcoming gospel album "My Saviour", will perform "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" on the evening, and told fans she's more than a little excited about the gig.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of CeCe's night of Thanksgiving and so happy she asked me to be a part of it," she said in a video announcing her participation in the concert. "Hope you'll join us on February 21st!"

Winans will also be joined virtually by Tauren Wells and her brother Marvin Winans.

For tickets to the livestream, which kicks off at 7pm CST, visit: eventbrite.com.

In another news, Madison Beer will perform tracks from her debut album "Life Support" during a global streaming experience on 7 March (21).

According to a press release, the pop star will "capture her coming-of-age storytelling through a stunning visual narrative" and will perform her record in its entirety before taking part in an interactive panel conversation with fans.

"I can't wait to perform my entire album for you. i hope to see you there," she wrote on Instagram.

There will be four airings of the concert depending on timezone - at 8pm ET and 8pm PT on 6 March, and 8pm AEDT and 8pm GMT on 7 March.

For tickets, visit: ticketmasterpartners.com.

