Pete Townshend Has Amassed 'Pages and Pages of Draft Lyrics' for The Who's Next Album
Pete plans to reunite with bandmate Roger Daltrey in recording studio to work on their band's next studio installment as the reminder of their tour is canceled due to Covid-19 crisis.

  • Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rocker Pete Townshend is plotting to team up with singer Roger Daltrey after lockdown for a new The Who album.

The guitarist, 75, is working in his home studio and "wants to make another" record if it's worthwhile financially, insisting streaming income is "a joke."

"There's pages and pages of draft lyrics," he says, reported Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "If the moment comes, I'll go in and start."

The band released their 12th studio album, "Who", in 2019 to critical acclaim, but the star admits he and frontman Daltrey, 76, "only just about got it done" due to their differing views.

"We're very different - politically, socially, spiritually, in every respect," he adds. "But we happen to be in this band together."

Amid the pandemic, the rockers have been forced to cancel previously-postponed plans to tour the U.K. and Ireland. The musicians had originally rescheduled the March, 2020 dates for this year (21), but ongoing coronavirus concerns prompted them to ditch the shows altogether to avoid possibly having to rebook the gigs once more.

"We are very sorry that we have to cancel our planned March 2021 UK and Ireland shows. Please excuse the delay but we wanted to wait as long as possible to see if we could indeed play them. However, as you can see the current situation makes this impossible. Thanks for all your wonderful support and we hope to see you in the future when conditions allow," the duo issued a joint apology following the cancellation.

