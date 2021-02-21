 
 

Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Nick and the Bad Seeds have launched an online fundraiser to help support their tour crew, whose livelihoods have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cave has launched an initiative to raise funds for cash-strapped crew members struggling due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The rocker and his band The Bad Seeds were forced to cancel their 2021 tour at the end of last year, resulting in further financial hardship for their road crew and now Cave is hoping the crowdfunding idea will help cover their basic living costs.

He and his bandmates are offering up a series of prizes and experiences for fans to bid on as part of the crowdfunder, which launched on Thursday (18Feb21).

"Work for our crew has vanished," a message on the site reads. "As freelancers, there has been little or no support on offer to them from the authorities, and available work elsewhere is currently almost non-existent."

"We have supported our direct crew as best as we can, but we thought we'd also have a bit of fun with a prize draw to help raise funds for them."

Cave and his bandmates aren't the only ones launching campaigns to help crew members - Foo Fighters and Muse are among the acts who have donated prizes for a #ILoveLive draw, with all proceeds benefiting charities set up to aid out-of-work crew members.

Nick Cave and his band offer more than 100 prizes for the fundraiser. "Among the prizes to win are The Bad Seeds' own signed instruments, a limited edition art print of Nick Cave, show tickets, gift vouchers, and much more," they announced.

