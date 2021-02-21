 
 

Lana Del Rey Almost Gave Up Music After Tragic Death of Her Idol Amy Winehouse

MOJO Magazine/Charlie Grant
The 'Video Games' singer claims she was so devastated by the tragic death of the 'Rehab' hitmaker back in 2011 that she nearly turned her back on music.

  • Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey "didn't want to sing anymore" after her idol Amy Winehouse passed away in 2011.

The "Video Games" hitmaker tells MOJO magazine she'll always remember receiving her first review, as it came in on the same day the "Rehab" singer died of alcohol poisoning, aged 27, in July 2011.

She recalls, "I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling, and then the news everywhere, on all of the televisions, was that Amy had died on her front steps and I was like no. NO."

"Everyone was watching, mesmerised, but I personally felt like I didn't even want to sing anymore."

The "Blue Jeans" star goes on to admit she loved the anonymity and lack of pressure in the early days of her career, revealing she even recorded a track for a toilet roll commercial.

She said, "I maybe thought about Broadway. You'd get like a hundred dollars for singing background on records that would lead to nowhere."

"There was this company that emerged called The Orchard that was taking submissions for, like, toilet paper commercials and I definitely did one, like, under a pseudonym."

"Definitely the happiest I've ever been. Stay in the middle, no dog in the race, people would even hire me for background stuff. I tried to act so cool on every sofa I sat at."

But Lana, who is set to release her seventh album "Chemtrails over the Country Club" on 19 May, insists she has no plans to step back from the limelight, sharing she has a "cover album of country songs" and another collection of "other folk songs" waiting to be released.

