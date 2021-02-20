SlowThai Takes Over Reign of U.K. Album Chart From Foo Fighters

WENN/Avalon/Lia Toby Music

Celebrating the success of 'Tyron' in becoming his first number one album, the 'Mazza' rapper gushes that it was the proof of 'persistence, heart, and enough good people.'

AceShowbiz - Rapper Slowthai has scored his first number one album in his native U.K.

"Tyron" debuts atop the Official Albums Chart, easily toppling last week's first-placed album, the Foo Fighters' "Medicine At Midnight", with more than double the equivalent sales figures.

Thanking fans for helping to pull him through a difficult time in his life, he has dedicated the achievement to "anyone in a dark place".

"This is proof that with persistence, heart, and enough good people, anything can happen," Slowthai told OfficialCharts.com.

"I appreciate it more than ever. I just hope by making this music and using me as an example, I can show you that life does get better. This is for all the voices that haven't been heard. We're number one in the U.K.!"

He also dedicated the chart-topping record to his hometown, of Northampton. "I've always carried you on my back – I wouldn't be me without you. This award means rehabilitation, revitalisation, to good will, health, and a brighter future," he shared.

Rockers Pale Waves are another new entry at three with "Who Am I?", with Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" in fourth place, ahead of The Weeknd's greatest hits collection, "The Highlights", at five.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo has secured a sixth consecutive week in pole position on the Official Singles Chart, with "Drivers License" edging out rappers Lil Tjay and 6LACK's "Calling My Phone", which is new at two.

Nathan Evans' sea shanty hit "Wellerman" slips one spot to three, while Anne-Marie's "Don't Play" and The Kid Laroi's "Without You" round out the new top five at four and five, respectively.