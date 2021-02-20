 
 

Courtney Love Blames #MeToo Moments for Her Short-Lived Acting Career

Looking back at the time she got nominated for a Golden Globe, the Hole frontwoman claims that 'no one would believe' her when she tried to go public with her allegations of sexual misconducts.

AceShowbiz - Rocker Courtney Love quit acting after enduring "a bunch of #MeToo" moments.

The singer dabbled in acting throughout the 1980s and '90s, but claims she has since turned her back on Hollywood after a number of sexual misconduct experiences.

Courtney didn't share any details about the incidents, but claimed "no one" would believe her when she tried to go public with the allegations.

Alongside an old snap of herself at the Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for her role in the 1996 film "The People vs. Larry Flint", she explained, "For a few years, because of (the film's director) Milos Forman, I was a professional actress and a movie star. It was fun as hell. I was nominated for best actress, for a Golden Globe .. One day I might talk about it."

"I love acting... I stopped being capable of it after a bunch of #metoos . No one would believe me, and it wouldn't stop. So I left, and it left. And I'm good with it."

"Maybe, in my next life I'll be stronger & able to endure it..," she continued. "I tip my hat to those who can (sic)."

However, the Hole frontwoman, who is currently based in the U.K., admits she does reminisce about her days onscreen.

She added, "I love it here in England. But I sure do miss acting sometimes. To the tune of a great director. One of the greatest experiences, as a woman you can have, I think."

"All the glamour that comes after that is fun, flamboyant, gorgeous! But the trust one can achieve with a great director? It's one of the most profound things I've ever known (sic)."

Although Courtney claims to have walked away from acting, she most recently appeared in the 2018 film "JT LeRoy", and she will also feature in the upcoming James Franco-directed drama, "The Long Home".

