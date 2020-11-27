Sean Paul Wins Big at First-Ever BBC Radio 1 Lockdown Awards

WENN Music

The 'Dutty Rock' star has taken the top honor at the inaugural Radio 1 Lockdown Awards, bringing home the Live Performance of the Year for his 'Stay Home Live Lounge' gig.

The hitmaker took home the accolade for his contribution to Radio 1's "Stay Home Live Lounge", commenting on his victory, "I think the sunshine and the hills and the trees helped me. I think that's why it was so dope!"

"The words just came: 'We make it better together, we make a better life...,' " he added. "With this year being such a clearly unprecedented crazy time, I think those words were just really heartfelt."

Meanwhile, broadcaster David Attenborough was named Virtual Teacher of the Year - beating the likes of fitness guru Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach and BTS to the top spot

"That's very kind of you, I take it as a great compliment," he smiled. "Teachers are some of the most important people in our society. What they teach young people is going to affect the future of the world and we all owe them a lot together with the NHS (National Health Service). Thank you very much."

It wasn't all bad news for Joe, however, as he bagged the Fitness Inspiration of the Year for his daily livestream workouts for kids across the U.K. and worldwide.

Of his award, Joe said, "What a lovely honour, thank you! I just keep getting awards this year - I wasn't prepared for it! But thanks so much for giving me this award to celebrate the year.

"I do feel proud. My main aim was to bring a bit of structure to peoples' days ... I really think it brought families together and gave them something to look forward to every day."

Prizes were also awarded for Zoom Fail of the Year, Sassy Kid of the Year, and Animal of the Year, among others.