'One Night in Miami...' Dominates 2021 Black Reel Awards With 15 Nominations

The directorial debut film of Regina King will be competing against 'Judas and the Black Messiah', which scores 12 nods, for the Outstanding Picture and Outstanding Director categories.

Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Regina King's directorial debut "One Night in Miami..." will lead the pack at the 2021 Black Reel Awards after landing 15 nominations.

The film will compete for categories including Outstanding Picture, Outstanding Director for King, Outstanding Actor for Kingsley Ben-Adir, Outstanding Supporting Actor for both Leslie Odom Jr. and Aldis Hodge, and Outstanding Screenplay for Kemp Powers.

"Judas and the Black Messiah" is another frontrunner with 12 nods, reports Deadline.

It is also in the running for Outstanding Picture, Director for Shaka King, and Screenplay for King and Will Berson, while Keith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya and Dominique Fishback are shortlisted for Outstanding Actor, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress, respectively.

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", which is nominated for 10 awards, earned Chadwick Boseman a posthumous Outstanding Actor mention, while Viola Davis landed an Outstanding Actress nod, and the film will also be among the challengers for the Outstanding Picture honor.

Other nominees include "Da 5 Bloods" (Outstanding Picture, Outstanding Director for Spike Lee, and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Boseman), Zendaya Coleman (Outstanding Actress for "Malcolm & Marie"), "The High Note" (Outstanding Supporting Actress for Tracee Ellis Ross), and "All In: The Fight for Democracy" (Outstanding Documentary Feature).

Overall, Netflix leads with 36 nominations, followed by Amazon (23) and Warner Bros. (14). "Last year was a historic year in film, if for no other reason that there were more films released than ever before by Black filmmakers, featuring a tremendous amount of quality performances by a group of tireless creatives, who overcame unique challenges to create a group of memorable and indelible images," said Black Reel Awards founder Tim Gordon. "We look forward to creatives continuing to tell our stories and we congratulate all of this year’s talented nominees."

The Black Reel Awards, which celebrate the excellence of African-Americans in the film industry, will take place virtually on April 11.