Liza Minnelli to Throw Star-Studded Virtual Celebration for Her 75th Birthday

WENN Celebrity

'Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration', which will be streamed on March 12 on Stellar Video on Demand, will benefit The Actors Fund and features Harry Connick Jr. among others.

Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Liza Minnelli will be joined by stars including Harry Connick Jr., Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Lily Tomlin to help celebrate her 75th birthday in an all-singing, all-dancing online celebration.

Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Ben Vereen and the dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy will also be among those making appearances and performing in Minnelli's honor.

The virtual "Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration", co-produced by Minnelli's longtime production manager and designer Matt Berman, will take place on March 12, with a portion of ticket sales benefitting The Actors Fund to support those in need in the entertainment industry.

In a statement, fellow event producer Daniel Nardicio said, "Liza is a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days. Liza's talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film and even a hilarious stint on television's 'Arrested Development,' make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on earth."

Nardicio added, "I'm thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza-happy birthday darling!"

The birthday shindig will stream at 8 P.M. ET on Stellar Video on Demand.

For tickets, visit Club Cumming NYC.

After making a comeback in early 2000s following a hiatus due to a series of health issues, Minnelli has largely stepped back from public life in recent years. Since the 2010s, she has avoided huge concert performances in favor of small retrospective performances.