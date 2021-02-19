Liza Minnelli to Throw Star-Studded Virtual Celebration for Her 75th Birthday

AceShowbiz - Liza Minnelli will be joined by stars including Harry Connick Jr., Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Lily Tomlin to help celebrate her 75th birthday in an all-singing, all-dancing online celebration.
Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Ben Vereen and the dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy will also be among those making appearances and performing in Minnelli's honor.
The virtual "Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration", co-produced by Minnelli's longtime production manager and designer Matt Berman, will take place on March 12, with a portion of ticket sales benefitting The Actors Fund to support those in need in the entertainment industry.
In a statement, fellow event producer Daniel Nardicio said, "Liza is a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days. Liza's talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film and even a hilarious stint on television's 'Arrested Development,' make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on earth."
Nardicio added, "I'm thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza-happy birthday darling!"
The birthday shindig will stream at 8 P.M. ET on Stellar Video on Demand.
For tickets, visit Club Cumming NYC.
After making a comeback in early 2000s following a hiatus due to a series of health issues, Minnelli has largely stepped back from public life in recent years. Since the 2010s, she has avoided huge concert performances in favor of small retrospective performances.