 
 

Donald Glover Leaves FX for Eight-Figure Deal With Amazon Studios

Donald Glover Leaves FX for Eight-Figure Deal With Amazon Studios
WENN
TV

The 'Atlanta' actor has reportedly found a new home at Amazon Studios and inked a multi-year deal with the company after parting ways with the Disney-owned FX.

  • Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Donald Glover has reportedly signed an eight-figure, multi-year deal with Amazon Studios.

The multi-talented star is said to have left Disney-owned FX - home to his critically-acclaimed series "Atlanta" - for the new deal, with one of his first projects for Amazon being "Hive", a series from "Watchmen" 's Janine Nabers about a Beyonce-like figure.

According to Variety, Malia Obama - the daughter of former U.S. president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle - has joined the writers' room for that project.

Glover's brother Stephen has also inked a deal with Amazon Studios, multiple outlets reported, while Amazon declined to comment on the news.

Apparently, Glover's work will also feature on an Amazon Prime Video content portal.

  See also...

News of the Amazon deal comes just days after it was confirmed that Glover would be starring opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a TV reboot of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith".

Jennifer Salke, the Amazon Studios chief, said, "Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world."

"It's truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team. Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can't wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca (Sloane, the showrunner) make it their own."

"We're thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency."

The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" movie, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple who worked as assassins belonging to competing agencies, was released back in 2005.

You can share this post!

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Olivia Munn Thanks Fans After Man Assaulting Her Friend's Mom Was Arrested
Related Posts
Donald Glover on Welcoming Third Baby Amid Racial Injustice Protest: 'It Was Nuts'

Donald Glover on Welcoming Third Baby Amid Racial Injustice Protest: 'It Was Nuts'

Donald Glover May Reprise Lando Calrissian on Solo Series on Disney+

Donald Glover May Reprise Lando Calrissian on Solo Series on Disney+

Donald Glover's New Album Taken Down 12 Hours After Surprise Release

Donald Glover's New Album Taken Down 12 Hours After Surprise Release

Donald Glover Treats Fans to A Surprise New Album

Donald Glover Treats Fans to A Surprise New Album

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Lands First U.S. Primetime Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
TV

Oprah Winfrey Lands First U.S. Primetime Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Paris Hilton Unimpressed by Mom's Decision to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Paris Hilton Unimpressed by Mom's Decision to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Charisma Carpenter Regrets Not Supporting 'Buffy' Co-Star Eliza Dushku Over On-Set Sexual Misconduct

Charisma Carpenter Regrets Not Supporting 'Buffy' Co-Star Eliza Dushku Over On-Set Sexual Misconduct

Simone Ashley Tapped to Star as Leading Lady in 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Simone Ashley Tapped to Star as Leading Lady in 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre

Viggo Mortensen Would Love to Return as Aragorn for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Viggo Mortensen Would Love to Return as Aragorn for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series

'RHOA' Stars Excitedly Cover Cameras at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party Ahead of Strippergate

'RHOA' Stars Excitedly Cover Cameras at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party Ahead of Strippergate

Larsa Pippen Reportedly Considers to Make 'Real Housewives of Miami' Return

Larsa Pippen Reportedly Considers to Make 'Real Housewives of Miami' Return

'Bachelor' Recap: More Ladies Go Back Home Prior to Hometown Dates

'Bachelor' Recap: More Ladies Go Back Home Prior to Hometown Dates

Dwayne Johnson Gets Thank You Parade Treatment for Saving 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Dwayne Johnson Gets Thank You Parade Treatment for Saving 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Gina Carano Found Out 'The Mandalorian' Dismissal Through Social Media

Gina Carano Found Out 'The Mandalorian' Dismissal Through Social Media

Tamron Hall Defends Interview With 'Drag Race' Predator Sherry Pie: I Don't Give Free Passes

Tamron Hall Defends Interview With 'Drag Race' Predator Sherry Pie: I Don't Give Free Passes

'Masked Dancer' Finale: Winner Cotton Candy Is Unmasked as Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast

'Masked Dancer' Finale: Winner Cotton Candy Is Unmasked as Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast