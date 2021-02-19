 
 

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms
CBS
Celebrity

The 'Ghost Whisperer' star quits self-criticisms as she discovers her young daughter started to question her own looks after overhearing the actress' body criticisms.

  • Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt has made a conscious effort to treat herself with kindness after inadvertently making her young daughter question her own looks when she overheard her mum in a moment of self-doubt.

The "Ghost Whisperer" star wasn't feeling her best when she uttered the body criticisms, but she was horrified to discover seven-year-old Autumn had heard her - and taken her words to heart.

"One of the things we deal with a lot in this business is having to be in front of people when you feel good about yourself and when you don't; in your best moments, and in your not-so-good moments, and I've really spent the last five years really learning to just be OK with where I am when I'm there," she explained on America's "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"But this one particular afternoon I was not feeling this way, I was not at my strength at that moment, and I said something degrading about myself and my appearance, maybe what my weight was or whatever, and I didn't know that my daughter had heard it."

"But later on she was like, 'Hey Mummy, you said something not so nice about yourself...,' and it instantly kind of hit my heart in a really strange way...," she shared, "and I said, 'Yes, I did,' and she said, 'Well, if you feel that way about yourself, and I look like you, do you feel that way about me too?' "

The question made Jennifer break down in tears after realising how damaging her own self-confidence issues could be for her little girl.

  See also...

"I took a minute... and I went around the corner and just started sobbing uncontrollably," she confessed.

"It was the first moment as a mum of a daughter that I realised, 'Oh wow, I have a responsibility that is more profound and bigger than I even possibly imagined, and it's that I have to be good to myself, I have to be kind to myself, because she's listening, and she does look like me, and I do want her to grow up and love herself at any moment...' "

"It really taught me something really profound...," the star added, "and ever since then I've been really conscious about what I say and what she knows that I think about myself, because I want her to feel good about who she is."

Jennifer shares Autumn and son Atticus, five, with her actor husband Brian Hallisay.

The couple met on the set of TV drama "The Client List" and wed in 2013.

You can share this post!

Drew Barrymore Sent Hugh Grant 'Weird' Letter, Calling His 1995 Lewd Conduct 'Quite Hot'

Related Posts
Jennifer Love Hewitt Struggling to Teach Her Kids During Coronavirus Lockdown

Jennifer Love Hewitt Struggling to Teach Her Kids During Coronavirus Lockdown

Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Family by Posting Pregnancy Picture

Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Family by Posting Pregnancy Picture

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for Her Unglamorous Look at FOX Upfronts

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for Her Unglamorous Look at FOX Upfronts

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated