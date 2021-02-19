'NCIS: New Orleans' Bidding Farewell With Current Seventh Season

CBS TV

The 'Naval Criminal Investigative Service' spinoff starring Scott Bakula will not be picked up for another season after the current seventh season airs final episode later this year.

AceShowbiz - International TV hit "NCIS: New Orleans" is to end after its current seventh season.

The show, starring Scott Bakula, will close with a finale set to air in the U.S. on 16 May (21) - the series' 155th episode.

"Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way," Bakula, who also serves as an executive producer, said on Wednesday (17Feb21). "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."

Showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash added, "It has been our sincere pleasure and honour to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes. As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn't be prouder of the work we've done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years."

As "NCIS: New Orleans" comes to an end, Silber and Nash are working on a new spin-off, "NCIS: Hawaii".

The "NCIS" franchise launched with the 2003 mothership series, starring Mark Harmon. The show remains one of the world's biggest TV hits, spawning "NCIS: Los Angeles", which premiered in 2009.

Rumor has it, the upcoming "Hawaii" spinoff would likely use the production base previously built on the islands for the "Hawaii Five-0" reboot.

The "Five-0" remake premiered in 2010, three decades after the original show came to an end. Starring the likes of Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park, and Taryn Manning, the reboot concluded in April 2020 after 10 seasons.