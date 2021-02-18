Charlotte Church's Biological Father Died After Battling Coronavirus

WENN/Tim Edwards Celebrity

Stephen Reed is reported to have passed away before having a chance to be reunited with the 'Carrickfergus' songstress, whom he left when she was just two years old.

AceShowbiz - Charlotte Church's biological father has lost his battle with coronavirus. Stephen Reed, who left the "Carrickfergus" songstress when she was two years old, was reported to have passed away from the virus at the age of 56 in his home in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan with his family beside him.



Stephen was unveiled to have been admitted to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with the virus before Christmas, December 25, 2020. It was also said that a post-mortem examination was conducted for Glamorgan Coroner. However, there will be no inquest since he died due to natural causes.

Stephen was believed to have not had a chance to be reunited with his 34-year-old daughter. However, he made a public plea to reconcile with Charlotte in 2008 and had even turned up outside her house. At the time, the Welsh pop star was expecting her son, Dexter, with her then-longtime partner Gavin Henson after welcoming daughter Ruby 10 months prior.

In his plea, Stephen reportedly begged his estranged daughter, "Please get in contact with me – I still love you. It upsets me very much that I've got a grandchild who I don't know and another on the way, but what can I do?" He added, "When I see photos of Ruby, I see a lot of myself in her. I'm a good dad. I think I would be a good grandparent. I don't see what the problem is."

Charlotte has made it clear, though, that she had no intention to get in touch with her estranged father and his immediate family. "They are strangers to me. I don't know if they are moral. Ignorance is bliss. I'm staying in my own ignorant bubble, right or wrong," she declared.

The "O Holy Night" singer was raised by her mom after Stephen walked out on them. She was later adopted by stepfather James. In 2019, she talked about her fears of losing her stepdad after he was diagnosed with a rare terminal blood disorder, AL amyloidosis. "I rely on him for so much, he's my buddy, my absolute best friend and has been for years," she admitted.

Stephen himself got married to hospital podiatrist Alison. Together, they shared two sons, 32-year-old Luke and 28-year-old Alex, as well as several grandchildren.