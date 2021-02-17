Larsa Pippen Accuses Future of Clout Chasing by Putting Their Relationship on Songs

WENN/JLN Photography Celebrity

While the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen says that the rapper 'served a purpose' on her journey, the reality TV star clarifies that their relationship 'was never that serious,' before calling him 'delusional.'

AceShowbiz - Before dating Malik Beasley, Larsa Pippen was romantically linked to rapper Future. The rapper event hinted at their relationship in some of his songs, but apparently the ex-wife of NBA Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen didn't like how their relationship was depicted in the track.

"People made more of it than it was," she said of the matter in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. "That was stupid of him because it was not that. He was delusional. It was not that. It was never that."

"It was like, I was really sad, I was in a point in my life when I was really sad. I was dealing with, 'Do I move on, do I not, are my kids going to be okay?' " Larsa recalled, referring to her split from Scottie back in 2015. "It was a lot of guilt that I felt and he was the guy that was there to see me go through it and he was the guy that I would talk to when I was kinda like, dealing with things. He gave me confidence when I was feeling in a dark place."

She further said that Future "served a purpose" on her journey. "Did I want to spend the rest of my life with him? I don't think so. People serve a purpose in your life. It doesn't have to be your forever. Everyone has a time and a reason for being in your life…it was never that serious. It was not like people think it was," she elaborated. Additionally, the blonde beauty claimed that the "Life Is Good" spitter "wanted to ride the wave" and "get some controversy."

The former "The Real Housewives of Miami" star, however, clarified her "delusional" remarks in an Instagram comment. "I didn't mean he was delusional, I meant that lyric was because it wasn't like that. I've never said anything negative about him. I'm done talking about my past," so she wrote.