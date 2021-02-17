Nick Carter's Son Needs Surgery Over Dental Issues

Instagram Celebrity

The Backstreet Boys member reveals his four-year-old son Odin requires to go under the knife to fix his dental issues after the boy accidentally chipped his own tooth.

AceShowbiz - Pop star Nick Carter's young son is set to undergo dental surgery to fix the damage of a chipped tooth.

The Backstreet Boys singer took to Instagram on Monday (15Feb21) to share a photo of four-year-old Odin's dental dilemma.

"The life of a parent," he captioned the image. "He chipped his tooth a while ago and now we gotta get it operated on."

"Thankfully it's only his baby tooth. ugh (sic)."

Odin is Nick's eldest child with his wife Lauren - they also share 16-month-old daughter Saoirse, and are expecting their third child after a series of miscarriages over the years.

"I thought I had a tumour because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children," she said when announcing her pregnancy early this year. "Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about."

She also revealed, "I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms, I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant."

"One day I just, I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right," she went on recalling. "I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.' I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant."