Kate Moss Terribly Uncomfortable as She Felt Pressured to Get Naked During Early Career

The 47-year-old runway beauty talks about her early modelling career, claiming she was 'terribly uncomfortable' for feeling pressured to strip off for the camera.

Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Moss was made to feel "terribly uncomfortable" by photographers early in her career.

The 47-year-old beauty was just 14 when she was started modelling and despite her young age, she felt pressured to strip off which, she admitted, is still a common expectation in the industry today.

"There were many shoots in the early days where I felt terribly uncomfortable," she told Reader's Digest magazine. "I think everyone understands the lifespan of a model, and the fact you will be starting young."

"That was the case with me, but even so there were some photographers who wouldn't agree to shoot you unless there was a nude element. That was very common then and still is now. For a very young woman that could be incredibly intimidating."

Kate - who has 18-year-old daughter Lila with former partner Jefferson Hack - also hit out at the "awful" 'heroin chic' label she was tagged with thanks to her slender frame and pale skin.

"In the early days I became linked with the phrase 'heroin chic,' which I always thought was awful," she sighed. "There is no positive interpretation of that and I certainly never felt one."

"At the end of the day I was always thin and small and no amount of eating would put weight on me."

But Kate admitted she has to keep a closer eye on her diet these days than she used to.

"I see models now who are similar to me and sometimes the criticism they get is unfair because - up to a certain age at least - there are some of us who can just eat what we want without too many real consequences," she explained.

"That definitely changes in later life though, as I found out after the birth of my daughter Lila."