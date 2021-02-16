 
 

Joe Jonas Makes Changes to Valentine's Day Post After Sparking Baby No. 2 Speculations

Joe Jonas Makes Changes to Valentine's Day Post After Sparking Baby No. 2 Speculations
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

The Jonas Brothers singer has been forced to delete his original social media message to wife Sophie Turner after some devotees believed he was making second baby announcement.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas had to repost his Valentine's Day message to wife Sophie Turner after suggesting the actress was pregnant again.

The singer posted a sweet throwback photo of the "Game of Thrones" star sporting a baby bump, but some fans didn't quite understand it wasn't a new photo.

He captioned the picture, "Happy Valentine's Day to my 2 Valentines," leading some devotees to believe he was making a new baby announcement.

  See also...

Joe had to delete the original and add "throwback" to the photo.

Sophie became a first-time mum when she welcomed baby Willa last summer (July 2020).

You can share this post!

Pharrell Williams Cleared From Perjury Accusation in 'Blurred Lines' Case

Elijah Wood Reacts to Title of Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series: I Find It Very Bizarre
Related Posts
Joe Jonas Shares Sophie Turner's First Post-Pregnancy Selfie to Remind People to Wear Mask

Joe Jonas Shares Sophie Turner's First Post-Pregnancy Selfie to Remind People to Wear Mask

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Pink March for Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Pink March for Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles

Joe Jonas Explains Real Reason Behind His Impromptu Vegas Wedding

Joe Jonas Explains Real Reason Behind His Impromptu Vegas Wedding

Joe Jonas Mingles With Tina Fey and Matthew McConaughey in New Travel Series

Joe Jonas Mingles With Tina Fey and Matthew McConaughey in New Travel Series

Most Read
Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House
Celebrity

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

David Bowie's Wife and Daughter Mourning the Loss of Family Dog Max

David Bowie's Wife and Daughter Mourning the Loss of Family Dog Max

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

David Letterman Shamed for Mocking Lindsay Lohan's Rehab Stint in Old Interview

David Letterman Shamed for Mocking Lindsay Lohan's Rehab Stint in Old Interview