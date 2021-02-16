Joe Jonas Makes Changes to Valentine's Day Post After Sparking Baby No. 2 Speculations

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

The Jonas Brothers singer has been forced to delete his original social media message to wife Sophie Turner after some devotees believed he was making second baby announcement.

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas had to repost his Valentine's Day message to wife Sophie Turner after suggesting the actress was pregnant again.

The singer posted a sweet throwback photo of the "Game of Thrones" star sporting a baby bump, but some fans didn't quite understand it wasn't a new photo.

He captioned the picture, "Happy Valentine's Day to my 2 Valentines," leading some devotees to believe he was making a new baby announcement.

Joe had to delete the original and add "throwback" to the photo.

Sophie became a first-time mum when she welcomed baby Willa last summer (July 2020).