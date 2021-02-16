Joe Jonas Makes Changes to Valentine's Day Post After Sparking Baby No. 2 Speculations

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas had to repost his Valentine's Day message to wife Sophie Turner after suggesting the actress was pregnant again.
The singer posted a sweet throwback photo of the "Game of Thrones" star sporting a baby bump, but some fans didn't quite understand it wasn't a new photo.
He captioned the picture, "Happy Valentine's Day to my 2 Valentines," leading some devotees to believe he was making a new baby announcement.
Joe had to delete the original and add "throwback" to the photo.
Sophie became a first-time mum when she welcomed baby Willa last summer (July 2020).