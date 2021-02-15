 
 

Prince Harry Trolled For 'Dirty Feet' in Meghan Markle's Second Pregnancy Photo

Prince Harry Trolled For 'Dirty Feet' in Meghan Markle's Second Pregnancy Photo
Instead of focusing on the good news, some people mock the British prince over his bare feet featured in a picture that he shares while announcing that he and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child together.

AceShowbiz - While Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are still celebrating over the news that they are expecting baby No. 2, some Internet users decide to troll the couple. Some people on Twitter mocked the Duke of Sussex over his "dirty feet" that were featured in the picture that the couple shared while announcing the happy news.

In the said picture, the Sussexes were seen sittting near a tree while going barefoot. Harry placed his hand under Meghan's head while looking at her affectionately. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" actress lied on his lap as she flaunted her baby bump.

Instead of focusing on the good news, some people trolled Harry over his bare feet. "Congratulations Harry and Meghan.. but serious is there any need for Harry's bare feet," one person tweeted. Another user echoed the sentiment, saying, "Someone needs to buy Harry shoes. Ewwww, feet." Another troll added, "OK OK I'll be the one to say it. If I never see Prince Harry's bare feet again it'll be too soon."

Meghan and Harry announced that they are expecting another baby on Valentine's Day. The unborn baby will join the couple's firstborn Archie, who will turn 2 this May.

Upon hearing the exciting news, British royal family released a statement with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles sending a warm congratulatory message to the couple. "Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are 'delighted' and wish them well," said a palace spokesman in the statement on Sunday, February 14. It was said that the royals were told about the baby news prior to the public announcement.

The pregnancy news arrived just days after it was revealed that the Duchess won her invasion of privacy battle against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and sister website MailOnline. The former actress sued the site in 2019 for publishing excerpts of her private 2018 letter for her father Thomas Markle.

