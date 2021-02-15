Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded 'Love Story' Eclipses Sales of Its Original Version

Instagram Music

Released just after midnight on February 12, the newer version of the 2008 track off 'Fearless' has garnered an impressive 10,000 downloads in just 24 hours.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's newly re-recorded version of "Love Story" is outperforming the original.

The reworked track was released just after midnight on Friday, February 12, and quickly eclipsed the original song's sales with an impressive 10,000 downloads in 24 hours.

Taylor re-recorded the song as part of her session to rejig her entire 2008 album "Fearless" in an effort to deprive the current owners of her masters of any profit after her music business nemesis, Scooter Braun, sold them in November 2020.

What makes the downloads really impressive is Taylor only announced she was releasing the new version of "Love Story" on Thursday, February 11.

The original "Love Story", which became a global hit for Swift, only sold 200 downloads on 12 February 2021. It has sold a total of 6.13 million downloads since it was first released 12 years ago.

Taylor also plans to release a handful of outtakes and rarities on her "Fearless" re-release planned for April 2021 - the first of six albums she plans to revisit.

Braun bought her masters from Taylor's old record label in 2019 and sold them on in November.

The defiant singer has always made it clear she would re-record and re-release all her old albums once she was legally entitled to do so. "I have now finished re-recording all of Fearless which will be coming out soon," Taylor said on "Good Morning America" on February 12.

"My version of 'Fearless' will have 26 songs on it," she explained, "because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the 'Fearless' album, but I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it. The full picture."