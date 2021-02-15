Jojo Siwa Gushes Over New Girlfriend in Sweet Video of Their First Valentine's Day

Instagram Celebrity

The 17-year-old YouTube star introduced her girlfriend Kylie on February 8 in an Instagram post, around two weeks after publicly confirming that she was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

AceShowbiz - This year's Valentine's Day is undeniably special for Jojo Siwa as it marks her and new girlfriend's first Valentine's Day together. Posting on Instagram, the YouTube star shared on Sunday, February 14 a picture and a video of her spending the special day by having fun with her girlfriend Kylie.

In the said picture, Kylie was seen giving the star a piggy back while in a bathroom. The 17-year-old donned a yellow tracksuit while her girlfriend opted to wear an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, a video saw the pair having fun as they seemingly were out for a meal together. In the clip, the girlfriends were twinning in red jumpers. Jojo panned the camera to Kylie who playfully blew a straw wrapped to the star's face before laughing. Jojo could only laugh at her girlfriend's silly act.

Her mother Jessalyn Siwa reacted to the post in the comment section, writing, "Love you both so so much," alongside multiple heart emojis. Singer Meghan Trainor also left some red heart emojis underneath the post.

Joining them were a bunch of fans who showered the pair with supportive messages. "YALL ARE SOULMATES, YOU CANT CHANGE MY MIND," one noted. "you are the cutest couple i seriously cannot," added one other.

Jojo introduced her girlfriend on February 8, around two weeks after publicly confirming that she was part of the LGBTQ+ community. Sharing a series of her pictures with Kylie, Jojo also posted a clip of them lip-syncing to Justin Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me". "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," she wrote in the caption.

"Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world," the social media star continued. "And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"