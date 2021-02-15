Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Celebrity

The GOOD Music artist takes to Instagram to share a detailed account of the assassination attempt on him, claiming that he was shot up at when he was driving on the highway.

AceShowbiz - Cyhi the Prynce had a close call over the weekend. On Sunday, February 14, the rapper marked what many were celebrating as Valentine's Day with a harrowing post about a supposed assassination attempt on him.

Sharing photos of his wrecked car, the 36-year-old said that his car flipped after he was gunned down while driving on the highway in Atlanta several days before. He shared a detailed account of what happened that night in the caption, "Today is a day about love, but in my city (the city of Atlanta) there's no love here anymore. a couple nights ago there was an attempt on my life... somebody tried to gun me down on the highway. I tried everything I could do to lose them, but they were adament (sic) about taking me off this earth."

Cyhi, whose real name is Cydel Charles Young, said that after his "car flipped, hit a pole and crashed into a tree," the shooters "came back and shot the car up some more." Claiming he has not been "in the streets in over a decade," he's unsure "at this point ... if it was a mistaken identity, a robbery, or associated with something that I did when I was younger."

Cyhi went on expressing his gratitude for surviving the shooting. "By the grace of god and my lord and savior jesus christ I am still here. I just want to let the people know who were trying to kill me that i am not a bad person," he said, addressing his message to the shooters. "I don't want revenge, I just want understanding and closure."

Reminding "everyone that's in Atlanta right now" to "please protect yourself, stay out the way and be careful, because it could all be over in a split second," he called for peace in the city after so many deaths of rappers in the city due to street violence. "It is time that we all have a sit down and have a peace meeting," he implored. "There are to many lives being lost over music."

"It's time to stop the violence in Atlanta," he added in the lengthy caption. "I don't have all the answers and I definitely don't have the power to make it stop, but i do feel like somebody gotta step up and say something. So much love to every artist, label, hustler, and crew in my city pleaseee lets resolve our problems man. We don't have to kill each other man. SMH thanks again, Atlanta. I wrote this letter to y'all with tears in my e (sic)."

Police have not released a statement on the shooting at Cyhi, but his followers have expressed their shock at the crime that could've taken the rapper's life. "What the f**k?!!!" Big Sean reacted in the comment section. Jermaine Dupri wrote, "Damn!! I'm so glad you still with us,I hate seeing this and yes the city is falling apart,I'm witchu we can't allow that to happen," while Meek Mill left some praying hands emojis.