 
 

Rebel Wilson So Busy She Has No Time to Mope Around After Jacob Busch Split

Rebel Wilson So Busy She Has No Time to Mope Around After Jacob Busch Split
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Super Fun Night' actress insists she is in a 'really good place' as she is focusing on her work after parting ways with her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

  • Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson is in a "really good place" despite her recent split from boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The "Pitch Perfect" star confirmed in an Instagram post earlier this month (Feb21) that her relationship was over, calling herself a "single girl" in the post. But in an interview with U.S. TV show "Extra", Rebel insisted she's not feeling down in the dumps after the break-up.

"Any kind of break-up is hard and not ideal," she said, before adding, "I feel like, I don't know if it's turning 40 or coming into your own - I feel in a really good place. I am so busy with work, doing (competitive dog grooming reality show) Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this."

  See also...

Rebel is showcasing a whole new look after losing 60lbs during her "year of health," and added during the chat that this is the first time she's actually been able to maintain the weight loss.

"I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there…" she recalled. "This is the first time I haven't gained any weight back."

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch went public with their romance in September 2020 as she shared a photo of her posing next to him when they were boarding a helicopter to Monaco. Hours afterwards, the duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Rumor has it, the actress dumped him via text message.

You can share this post!

Jason Biggs: My Biggest Regret Is Turning Down 'How I Met Your Mother'

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown
Related Posts
Rebel Wilson Slammed by 'Disappointed' Fans for Attending Super Bowl LV Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rebel Wilson Slammed by 'Disappointed' Fans for Attending Super Bowl LV Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rebel Wilson 'Really Upset' Ex-Boyfriend Jacob Busch by Breaking Up Via Text Message

Rebel Wilson 'Really Upset' Ex-Boyfriend Jacob Busch by Breaking Up Via Text Message

Rebel Wilson Calls Herself 'Single Girl' Amid Reports of Jacob Busch Split

Rebel Wilson Calls Herself 'Single Girl' Amid Reports of Jacob Busch Split

Rebel Wilson Shares People Treat Her Differently After Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson Shares People Treat Her Differently After Weight Loss

Most Read
Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will
Celebrity

Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Famed Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom Signs Second T.I. and Tiny Accuser

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Brian McKnight Blasted by His Son

Brian McKnight Blasted by His Son

Beyonce's Mother Uncovers Singer's Makeup-Free Look in Rare Throwback Photo

Beyonce's Mother Uncovers Singer's Makeup-Free Look in Rare Throwback Photo

WNBC Reporter Katherine Creag Mourned After Unexpected Death at 47

WNBC Reporter Katherine Creag Mourned After Unexpected Death at 47

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub

Larry King's Wife Shawn Keeps Her Grace in Response to Will Snub