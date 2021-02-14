Rebel Wilson So Busy She Has No Time to Mope Around After Jacob Busch Split

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Super Fun Night' actress insists she is in a 'really good place' as she is focusing on her work after parting ways with her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson is in a "really good place" despite her recent split from boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The "Pitch Perfect" star confirmed in an Instagram post earlier this month (Feb21) that her relationship was over, calling herself a "single girl" in the post. But in an interview with U.S. TV show "Extra", Rebel insisted she's not feeling down in the dumps after the break-up.

"Any kind of break-up is hard and not ideal," she said, before adding, "I feel like, I don't know if it's turning 40 or coming into your own - I feel in a really good place. I am so busy with work, doing (competitive dog grooming reality show) Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this."

Rebel is showcasing a whole new look after losing 60lbs during her "year of health," and added during the chat that this is the first time she's actually been able to maintain the weight loss.

"I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there…" she recalled. "This is the first time I haven't gained any weight back."

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch went public with their romance in September 2020 as she shared a photo of her posing next to him when they were boarding a helicopter to Monaco. Hours afterwards, the duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Rumor has it, the actress dumped him via text message.