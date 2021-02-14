Jason Biggs: My Biggest Regret Is Turning Down 'How I Met Your Mother'

WENN TV

The 'American Pie' actor is still beating himself up over turning down the role in the CBS hit TV series that would have reunited him with co-star Alyson Hannigan.

AceShowbiz - Jason Biggs will always regret turning down a big TV payday because he wasn't ready to tackle a small screen project.

The star reveals he was initially offered the lead role in comedy "How I Met Your Mother", which would have reunited him and his "American Pie" co-star Alyson Hannigan, but he passed - allowing Josh Radnor to take on the role of Ted Mosby.

The CBS series was a big hit and ran for nine seasons.

"I was offered the role," Biggs told SiriusXM's "The Covino & Rich Show". "It's probably my biggest regret, you know, on passing. I think I was in a phase of, at the time - it sounds so obnoxious to say right now - but at the time it was like, 'OK, do I want to do TV?' "

"I don't know that I was quite ready to go that route."

"Big picture, I have no regrets. I'm very lucky, very fortunate. I'm still here. That's number one. But yeah, if I had to pick out something I wish I had done differently, I would've taken that gig for sure. Absolutely."

Asked if he ever spoke to Hannigan about turning down the role, Jason added, "We've never really talked about it. I don't know that she knows, actually."

"How I Met Your Mother" also starred the likes of Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, and Cristin Milioti. It received 30 Emmy nominations and won ten.